Michael Martin enhancing transparency of CBI Programme with significant steps

St Kitts and Nevis: Michael Martin- the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis, has taken significant steps to enhance the transparency and legitimacy of the programme.

The unit made the amendments to the programme in July 2023 with the aim of enhancing the credibility and integrity of the programme. The introduction of the new investment option named Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) has outlined the seriousness of the government in achieving a sustainable agenda.

Michael Martin said that the unit is prioritising maintaining the standards of the citizenship by investment programme of St Kitts and Nevis so that it could benefit both locals as well as investors. With his bold vision, the country has turned into the first CBI nation to increase the price of citizenship.

The vision of CIU Head is to prioritize the investors who are credible and have the ability to align with the goals of St Kitts and Nevis. The goals of the country are to turn into a sustainable island state, the protection of the environment and the well-being of the citizens.

New investment options have been created to build the infrastructure, which is sustainable and improves the quality of life of the citizens. All these steps are intended to maintain the position of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis as the regional pioneer in the investment migration industry.

Besides this, another important factor for the upliftment of the programme is to enhance the due diligence aspects. Michael Martin has been eagerly focusing on background checks and the stringent vetting process.

He said that the vetting process is significant to enhance the legitimacy and authenticity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis. With all these efforts, Michael Martin managed to build the most sought-after Citizenship by Investment Programme in the world.

The programme is known for its numerous benefits, such as lifetime citizenship, business opportunities, portfolio diversification and wealth planning.