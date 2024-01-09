Melissa Skerrit to host Urban Agriculture Training, invites farmers

Melissa Skerrit- Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central Constituency, is all set to host “Urban Agriculture Training” for the farmers and young generation.

Roseau, Dominica: Melissa Skerrit- Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central Constituency, is all set to host “Urban Agriculture Training” for the farmers and young generation. The training is free, which will allow participants to increase and gain knowledge in several areas of farming.

Melissa Skerrit shared an update and invited interested applicants to register at the Roseau Central Constituency Office. The Chinese Agricultural Mission will facilitate it, and the dates for the training will be available soon.

The training will feature the discussion of the seminary in several areas, which are:

Introduction to Hydroponics and Modern Farming

The modern way of farming will be taught during the training to the participants. They will be instructed on the ways of the enhancement of soil production and yielding of the crops. Besides this, they will also teach the proper usage of the resources and feed, leading them to get faster and better results.

Food Security

The element of food security is the most important in the agriculture sector and become a major concern. The training will be used as the plant to raise the awareness among the youngsters and farmers about the security of the food. They will be taught efficient ways of increasing the productivity of their crops and securing food for the upcoming generations.

Besides this, the training will also feature the techniques of sustainable farming, which could not be harmful to the environment and natural assets.

Water Efficiency, reduced land use and climate resilient

Topics such as water efficiency, reduced land use, and climate resilience will be the most important part of the training. The participants will be provided with awareness about the efficient use of water and the ways of its conservation.

Along with that, the techniques of reduced land use will be outlined during the training. The climate resilient will also be part of the training. The topics are aimed to enhance the aim of the government of Dominica to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation.

It will also help in saving water and enhance the productivity of the land of Dominica.

Innovation and Increased Productivity

The innovative techniques will be outlined during the training, which could be used in farming. The farmers will be provided a platform to showcase their skills and knowledge about the agriculture sector and build up their market. The yielding of the crops will be enhanced with the discussion in several ways.

Capacity Development

The training will be used to develop and enhance the capacity for the upliftment of the agriculture sector. The participants will be invited to interact with several stakeholders in the industry and strengthen their boundaries.