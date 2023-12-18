Melissa Skerrit shares updated Roseau Christmas Village Calendar

Know here: The updated Roseau Christmas Village Calendar that includes the schedule of events to take place from 15th to 24th December 2023

Melissa Skerrit has shared an updated Roseau Christmas Village Calendar. It includes the schedule of events to take place from 15th December 2023 to 24th December 2023.

All the events will take place at the Roseau Christmas Village, Botanic Gardens.

Shine Like a Star Talent Night is took place on Friday,15th December 2023. The event commences at 7Pm. The programme will follow the schedule below:

DJ flash

Master of ceremony

Dominica Beak dance Association

Uliscia Jnobaptise

Pashiwok (Minnie section)

DSC Dance Dynasty dance

Miracle the Illusionist Magican

Delbert Rivier

Strive Star

Pashiwok (Junior section)

Jose

Ansel Dance Guru

Saturday, 16th December 2023 will witness Kiddies Christmas night at the Roseau Christmas Village. The event is to commence at 4PM.

The Kiddies Christmas night will be having tons of games and activities arranged to make the Christmas for children worth remembering. the event will have electric 4 wheel rides, the hive-soft play, natures cape adventure – bubble ball, zorbing,giant Jenga , cornhole& darts, bounce house unlimited, facepainting , barbie way photobooth with CRWN images and much more

The Roseau Christmas village is presenting the Gospel Concert- the reason for the season on Sunday, December 17th 2023. the concert timings are scheduled for 6PM to 9Pm. Jerry Lloyd, Daryl Bobb, Nacheal Walsh, Nyel Grove, Neresa Marcelin and Jemima Rolle will be performing at the event.

Pink Ladies night (barbie edition) will be hosted on Monday, 18th December 2023.

The Roseau Christmas village has planned for “Under the Mistle Toe” for Tuesday, 19th December 2023. The event signifies love and romance and will be special for the couples.

Dominica Gov. Band – Music Lovers Band Concert is scheduled for Wednesday, 20th December 2023.

The Annual Roseau Christmas District Parade is be hosted on Thursday,21st December 2023

SENIVAL is going to be hosted on Friday, 22nd December 2023

On Saturday, 23rd December 2023 the Roseau Christmas village will be hosting the Pre-Christmas Eve Specials

Kiddies’ circus Extravaganza will be taking place on Sunday, 24th December 2023.

Melissa Skerrit has invited the people of Dominica to visit and enjoy the Christmas carnival at Roseau Christmas Village, Botanic Garden.