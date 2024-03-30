Melissa Skerrit shares sneak peek into Dominica delegation’s trip to China

Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing shared a sneak peek into the Dominica delegation’s visit to China where they participated in a series of events and meetings.

Roseau, Dominica: Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing, shared a sneak peek into the Dominica delegation’s visit to China where they participated in a series of events and meetings. The official visit kickstarted on March 23, 2024, and will run through March 29, 2024, marking 20 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Dominica delegation was welcomed by Premier Li Qiang with a brief ceremony during which some diplomatic talks also took place. Secondly, they toured the facilities of Huawei which is one of the world’s leading providers of information and communication technology, and held talks of enhancing the communication channels in the country.

Further, the visit also featured several diplomatic meetings through which both countries discussed ways of fostering bilateral ties. Dominica’s delegation participated in a series of events such as the BOAO Forum for Asia 2024 and business facilities, aiming to enhance cooperation and partnership.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing where the talks of enhancing bilateral cooperation took place. Both the leader considered their long-term friendship and said that their ties are win-win cooperation for Dominica and China.

PM Skerrit said that China is their great friend which has assisted Dominica in several challenging times such as during the natural calamities. He said that they always look forward to strategic cooperation and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Further, the Dominica delegation also met with principals of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCEC), the firm behind several major infrastructural projects in Dominica. The meeting recalled those projects which were assisted by China and enhanced the infrastructural growth of the country.

The diplomatic meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and the Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Zhao Leji enhanced the areas of collaboration and cooperation between China and Dominia.

Melissa Skerrit added,” We continue to discuss our partnerships and look forward to collaboration on other developmental initiatives to advance Dominica’s economy.”

During the BOAO Forum, PM Roosevelt Skerrit gave a call for global unity to tackle issues such as the financial crisis, social problems, and climate change. He said resilience is the agenda for paving the perfect path to sustainable development.

PM Skerrit said that Dominica’s agenda of becoming the world’s first climate-resilient nation has also become a fine example for the world to take climate action.

He also stressed the strong ties between Dominica and China and lauded the country for its great development with time.