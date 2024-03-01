Melissa Skerrit set to host “Women’s Symposium”, registration opens

Melissa Poponne Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica is all set to host the “Women’s Symposium” on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: Melissa Poponne Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica is all set to host the “Women’s Symposium” on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The event will be held under the theme- “Find Your Peace and Purpose”, aiming to enhance opportunities for women across the country.

The symposium will start at 3:00 pm at Fort Young Hotel of Dominica and the invitation for registration has been extended to the required applicant. While terming it as an “engaging and informative event,”, Melissa Skerrit added that this is a chance to grasp several productive opportunities and the registration will be done at mskerritfoundation@gmail.com.

The event will be attended by the Facilitators such as Dr Thecla Fitz- Lewis- DBA Leadership and Organization Psychology, and Doona Hinkson- Financial Planner in an interactive and engaging symposium.

The attendees are asked to get dressed either in purple or pink coloured attires. The event will be free of cost and Melissa Skerrit extended gratitude to the graciousness of the esteemed guest speakers. She said that people can contact them for further details.

Melissa Skerrit added that the symposium will serve as the platform to inhale confidence and exhale doubt of the women seeking their careers in a flourished environment. She said that the event will address critical issues faced by women in society.

The aim of the symposium will be to properly address the critical everyday issues faced by women in several sectors. The experts will provide proper advice to the women and enhance their role in those sectors.

Besides this, the event will also enhance the interactions between the local women and women who are experts in several fields. It will provide them a great exposure to the local women and make them enhance their horizons in several sectors.

The purple eats and drinks will be available at the event with entertainment and gifts. The event will also celebrate the contribution of the exceptional women who served society with their great work.