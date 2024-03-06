Melissa Skerrit invites women to join SHE PRENEUR Stop & Shop ‘Hop On, Hop Off”

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development - Melissa Poponne Skerrit, is all set to host a SHE-PRENEUR Stop &; Shop 'Hop On, Hop Off" bus tour from Thursday to Monday.

Roseau, Dominica: The Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Melissa Poponne Skerrit, is all set to host a SHE-PRENEUR Stop & Shop ‘Hop On, Hop Off” bus tour from Thursday to Monday. This initiative is aligned with the UN theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

Melissa Skerrit took to her official social media handle (Facebook) to encourage the communities and residents across the island to come and support the women’s local entrepreneurs.

The tour focuses on empowering women who own micro, small, and medium enterprises. The four-day tour aims to promote women’s entrepreneurial activities and enhance the connectivity between shoppers and markets. The tour is scheduled to be held across Roseau and Portsmouth constituencies and will feature culture, cuisine, arts and crafts, and agro-based products.

This initiative is undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in collaboration with several other ministries, as well as the Build Back Equal project, which is funded by Global Affairs Canada.

Further, the organizations who will be supporting the project include Media Motive, Dominica the Nature Island, partnership with Canada, Build Back Equal, UNFPA UN Women, etc.

“Come out to support our female entrepreneurs!!! Look out for the SHE-PRENEUR bus tour on March 7th, 8th, 9th and 11th. It’s aimed at promoting women’s entrepreneurial activities and enhancing connectivity between shoppers and markets under the umbrella of Sustainable Cities”, stated Minister Skerrit.

This will be an exciting tour filled with a bunch of activities presented by the local community women who are seeking a platform to demonstrate their creative skills.

The Women will also have the opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in the adventures of the nation and its unique blend of deep cultural heritage. Meanwhile, the locals can explore the ventures of the island, support local businesses, and contribute to the nation’s sustainable development.

Notably, the SHE-PRENEUR Stop & Shop Tour will support local women entrepreneurs in promoting their businesses on a large scale and across their regions. The Tour will be free of cost and open to every woman in the Federation.

The Ministry of Housing urged females across the nation to become a part of this tour as it will provide a number of opportunities for them to grow their businesses.