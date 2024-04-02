Mein Schiff 6 arrives in Barbados for first time, brings 2,636 guests

Mein Schiff 6 arrived at Port of Bridgetown, Barbados for the first time on Monday with 2,636 guests.

Barbados: Mein Schiff 6 arrived at Port of Bridgetown, Barbados for the first time on Monday with 2,636 guests. The vessel has been warmly welcomed at the port with the traditional plaque exchange ceremony.

The welcome ceremony was attended by representatives of Barbados Port Inc. and Platinum Port Agency who greeted Captain Todd Burgam and his 923 crew members. The ship graced the shores and enhanced the travel experience of the tourists who travelled to Barbados through Mein Schiff 6 for the first time.

Mein Schiff 6 will depart tomorrow for Castries, Saint Lucia before heading to Palma de Mallorca. The passengers have explored the culture and traditional offerings of Barbados, featuring the showcase of local products,

Mein Schiff 6- a cruise ship owned by TUI Cruises company was launched on November 8, 2013, and built at the cost of US$65 million. The ship started its maiden voyage to Palma De Mallorca from Hamburg on June 13, 2014, and operated on the Mediterranean during that period.

In the ships, passengers are given a relaxed atmosphere as the infrastructure is similar to the upscale club hotels. With the evening entertainment programme, the passengers are allowed to use theatre where the events such as theatrical performances, opera, musicals, varieties, music shows such as Beatles, Sketch Parade, flying acrobatic artists, and magicians.

The theatre is consisted of dynamic LED screens and a revolving stage, featuring proper stages and other luxurious amenities. Mein Schiff 3 offers a total of 89 suites, 957 balcony staterooms which are 80% of all rooms, 97 Ocean view rooms and 123 interior cabins.

With the accessibility of six wheelchairs, the ship provided facilities to every kind of person and travellers. These cabins are located on Deck 3 with wider entry and bathroom doors, emergency phones, special handrails, and locations close to the passenger lifts.

In addition to that, the passengers also receive bonus service who have all-suite cabin categories and the service includes free internet access, an Xbox gaming console, a complimentary mini-bar, concierge service, priority services, in-room dining, exclusive suites- -only access to the ship’s X-lounge and private sundeck.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has remained successful for Barbados with the arrival of thousands of passengers through different vessels. The last cruise vessel which arrived at Port of Bridgetown was “The Ambition” on February 18, 2024. The call of the ship was for the first time through which the country welcomed 490 crew and 1,108 passengers.

Besides this, Barbados also welcomed five cruise ships in one day in February cruise month, including Arvia, Vision of the Seas, Carnival Conquest, Royal Clipper and Aurora. Through these ships, over 5000 passengers arrived at the country who were welcomed with the cultural display of the tourism authority.