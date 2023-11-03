Meet three contestants of Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant

Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant is all set to return on April 27, 2024 at the National Cultural Centre.

Caribbean: Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant is all set to return on April 27, 2024 at the National Cultural Centre, Guyana. The profile of the first three contestants have been announced.

The showtime was 8pm Sharp and Tickets in Adv. $30 usd and more at the Door.

Miss British Virgin Island – Kimberly Herbert

Hailing from Natures Little Secret, only there you will find this rare and precious Diamond. She is the representative from the beautiful British Virgin Islands is Miss Kimberly A. Herbert.

Kimberly, whose name has royal significance, is the mother of two beautiful, energetic Princesses.

Kimberly also enjoys baking, cooking, writing, going to the beach, giving back to her community and spending time with family. She is a longtime member of the Rotaract Club of Tortola and has served on the board as Treasurer for the year 2021-2022.

Apart from being a loving and dedicated mother, Kimberly is also committed worker, currently employed at a Trust Company facilitating the upward development of one of the main Economic pillars of the BVI, Financial Services.

Kimberly has always had a massive love for children, specifically babies from a very tender age, and is destined to open her very own Daycare Centre that emphasizes on fostering all the love, attention and quality education that the little ones of the BVI deserve. She is a graduate of Georgia State University, with a degree in Sociology, with hopes of obtaining a Master’s Degree in Social Work.

One of Kimberly’s main objectives is to highlight the importance of breastfeeding our babies and aims to create a support group for young and new mothers, as it is extremely important for a solid foundation to be set for the youths of generations to come.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago – Adina Pollard-Simon

BIOGRAPHY

Adina Pollard-Simon is a 47 years old Citizen of The Beautiful Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago known to many as “Queenie” a Bless, Loving Mother of Three young men ages 31, 24 and 21, grandmother of three beautiful angels.

Adina is Employed in the Public/Civil Service with the Office of The Prime Minister, Her mission is to spread positivity, motivate and teach individuals across the world that is does not matter your background, ethnicity or socioeconomic status that God is capable of using and Blessings all individuals. A woman of many facets and accomplishments, with a heart for raising others up.

Presently she is pursuing her studies in the following areas:

Family Law Law of Contract Company Law Employment Law Probate and Administration of Estates Paralegal Studies

Mrs. Pollard-Simon was a past student of the following institutions:

Lower Morvant Government Primary School Barataria Senior Comprehensive School Morvant/ Laventille Comprehensive School Malick Comprehensive School Academy of Tertiary Studies- Studied Law Cipriani College of Labor & Co-Operatives Studies- Studied Industrial Relations Law

Her Pageant journey spans over a period of time where she has held numerous titles in several systems.

Miss Plus Size “Trinidad” 2005- Emerged Miss Plus Size Winner Miss Big and Beautiful “Trinidad” 2006- Emerged First Runner Up, in addition walked away with the title ” Carivog Big and Beautiful Model of Trinidad and Tobago. “

3.Tortola “British Virgin Islands” Caribbean Big, Bold and Beautiful 2006- Placed 5th

Miss Mature Trinidad 2007 & 2009 California, Hollywood USA 12th Annual World Championship of Performing Arts- Represented and Competed Miss Queen Size Trinidad 2009- Emerged First Runner Up Miss Bold and Beautiful Caribbean Pageant- Third Runner Up 2009 Ms. Fabulous Plus Pageant- First Runner Up Ms. Abuela Trinidad 2018- Emerged Second Runner Up. The First Ms. Plus Intercontinental Trinidad and Tobago appointed Ambassador/Delegate 2019 The First Ms. Intercontinental Trinidad and Tobago appointed Ambassador/Delegate 2019 Ms. Plus Intercontinental Humanitarian Ambassador Trinidad and Tobago 2019 Queen Crown

This multitalented, Well Rounded, Outgoing, Loving, Extremely Ambitious Woman, began making appearances and performing on stage at the age of thirteen in school choir, mixed with strict Spiritual Baptist background, strong education while still in the care of her Grand Mother; she entered competitions consistently making yearly contributions that helped her to adapt and advance to different stages throughout her music career.

Her musical influences came from her deceased Mother, Grandmother, Grandfather and a few persons in the Industry; Adina believes in Encouraging persons to assert themselves in Motivating, Inspiring and Educating Women to Aspire for Higher Heights.

Willing them to reach for the sky and beyond as your limit. Even as a Mother, Career Woman, Grandmother she Always makes time for Church, Her Family and still finds time for Community and Cultural Work.

Adina have been creating history over Twenty years in Plus Size Pageantry. having graced Fashion Runways, Worked with many Local Designers and Pageant Directors, Charity Events, Hosted, Judged Pageants, Talents Shows, participated in many Communities, National in her Country, Caribbean, Regionally and International Pageants Stages and held Prestigious Titles of Miss Plus Size Trinidad and 2005 and the List goes on.

Passionate about Personal Development Adina understands the strength of Pageantry and it Sisterhood how networking can create growth that results in Empowerment, She’s articulate and wishes to bring more awareness to her Nation, knowing her Skill Sets, Passions and Determination embody the qualities of becoming The Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant 2024-2025 Queen of Trinidad and Tobago. Her years of Pageantry would be an Asset and She will be a Positive Contributor to the Brand.

Ms. Christa Simmons – Miss Guyana

BIOGRAPHY

Born and bred in Den Amstel, on the West side, known as the Best side of Guyana, and a caring, selfless and affectionate mother of an adventurous and energetic 6 year old son who is performing quite excellent In grade 2! Christa is doing an excellent job as a mother and mother figure to so many in her community.

Her peaceful presence encourages persons to approach her for assistance for various reasons. Christa appreciates every challenge and enjoys all the rewards that comes with being a mother, and believes that it is more than a blessing to be given the opportunity and responsibility to mother a child. Mothers are indeed superheroes.

Christa is also a pageant fanatic and a community development advocate. She has walked in many fashion week events and shows, and won various pageants and is among the few queens In Guyana who won two pageants in one year, the Miss Bartica Regatta queen and miss Jamzone Guyana queen in 2007.

She also wore the miss Guyana World crown in 2008 where she represented her country at the miss World pageant held In South Africa and was named miss Tourism Queen in that same year, sending her to represent Guyana on the world stage in China at the Miss Tourism Queen International pageant.

Christa Simmons was also a runner up in the Miss Guyana Universe and miss University of Guyana pageants. In 2008 she was also selected as Miss Face of the Universe but did not get to take the trip to Ghana to represent her country due to some unforeseen circumstances. Christa graduated from

The University of Guyana with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences with a credit In Sociology and went into the world of work from that point. She has worked in offices such as the National Insurance Scheme, ScotiaBank, ZoOn Online shopping, Fly Jamaica Airways, Good Intent Logistics, Ramps Logistics and is currently working at Caribbean Airlines limited.

After hanging up her hat as a Flight Attendant, Christa ventured into her very own small business in her hometown Den Amstel where she opened a banquet hall, hangout bar, and party supplies rentals. Christa is also a party coordinator. Her life’s motto has always been “Live as if you were to die today, Learn as if you were to live forever”. Ghandi.