Meet Sierrah Broadbelt who sets new records in CARIFTA, Commonwealth Games

Heading to the PAN AM Games, Sierrah Broadbelt had separated herself from the current regional cadre of 13-14 swimmers in the 200-metre butterfly

Heading to the PAN AM Games, Sierrah Broadbelt had separated herself from the current regional cadre of 13-14 swimmers in the 200-metre butterfly. She has widened the distance to become the best ever of all time.

Her CV for the event read domination in the 13-14 age group at the CARIFTA Champs. Last year she took the title in a PB 2:29.14 (split time 1:08.98). This year in Curaçao she crushed that mark with yet another PB of 2:26.49 (split 1:08.10) . Her margin of victory was almost ten seconds.

At the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago she was met with a higher standard of competition . Broadbelt raised her level and made the final. A feat Cayman had not achieved at the senior or junior level before.

There she dropped her time to place seventh. Her splits were 1:08.54 and 1:14.91 for a total time of 2:23.45.

Unbeknownst to many, that performance propelled her to third all-time in the CARIFTA and Caribbean regions. The top two all time performances were set by CARIFTA champions. In 2010 Barbadian Amara Gibbs set a time of 2:22.33. That was just off the all time best standard of 2:22.26 set by Cayman Island’s trailblazing Olympian Heather Roffey.

In the heats Sierrah claimed the nuber one spot with splits of 1:06.68 and 1:14.22 for a time of 2:20.90. That earned her a second swim in the B final. There the Mout Kelly swimmer had splits of 30.90 , 35.60 (first 100 1:06.50)36.32 and 37.28 (second 100 1:13.60) for a new PB and 13-14 CARIFTA and Caribbean best of 2:20.10. It placed her third overall. That was the best result for Cayman since Roffey won the B final 20 years earlier.

Broadbelt had a PB of 2:25.25 at the start of the year. She clocked that time in Jamaica in December while representing Seven Mile Swimmers . Look for her to join the elite regional swimmers under 2:20 soon.

She showed her exceptional skills in several championships and worked hard for it.