Meet Barbados’ best players of badminton and chess of 2023

Barbados: Barbados Children Directory recalled some of the exceptional badminton and chess players for their great performances in 2023. The players have represented the country at several stages, and the citizens wished for their success in 2024.

The names of the badminton players are:

Yazymn Eastmond, Jasmine Hope, Isabelle Burgess and Abigail Holder, Sahara Brathwaite, Jade Beckles, Syera Murray, Kimmara Tull, Kaila Walcott. Eboni Atherley, Sharia Forde, Emma King, Ari Boyce and Isabelle Burgess.

Barbados Children Directory said, ”There were some outstanding efforts from many of our talented young people in 2023 and we wish that they continue to work hard, focus on their goals and reap even more success in 2024. Let us journey with them in 2024, but first, let us say congrats to them and wish them well. “

Other players are:

Ziyad Mehter, Aziz Mehter, Matthew Godson, Delon Rawlins, Jaheim White, Shailon Johnson, Alex Sattaur, Zavier Griffith-Bennett, Nathan King, Jayden Walcott. Xavi Haynes, Josiah Mc Gall, Matthew King, Rayshawn Greaves, Anik Price-Soudatt, Jeremi Wright.

Further, the Barbados Children Directory also shared the names of the young chess players and said,” There were some outstanding efforts from many of our talented young people in 2023, and we wish that they continue to work hard, focus on their goals and reap even more success in 2024.”

Starting with young chess players –

Hannah Wilson, Chanon Reifer Belle, Janiyah Browne, Jaeda Herbert, Nia Snow, Kayla Culpepper, Jerimiah Farley, Chaz Reifer-Belle, Noah Clarke, Loki Clarke, Charis Stuart, Darren Toppin, Joseph Yeung-Chou, Jonathan Griffith, Aaron Jaikaran and Cristiano Simpson.

“Congratulations to and best wishes for a successful 2024 to those mentioned and those whose names are not here but who also performed during the year,”said the directory.

Netizens reacted and said that the players deserved appreciation for their performance. The citizens extended greetings to the players and motivated them for the good work in the future.