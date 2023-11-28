Meet 8 ambassadors for Miss Teen St Kitts-Nevis 2023

Eight ambassadors are gearing up to participate in the much-anticipated Miss Teen St Kitts-Nevis 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: Eight ambassadors are gearing up to participate in the much-anticipated Miss Teen St Kitts-Nevis 2023. The pageant is part of the Sugar Mas 52 and is scheduled to take place on December 19, 2023.

The incredible young ladies will light up the stage and showcase their dazzling talent, charm and skills on the platform. The profile and the sponsors of these ambassadors have been unveiled.

Eight Ambassadors to participate

Tiaunna Warner- Washington Archibald High School

Avonnie Wyatt- Immaculate Conception Catholic School (ICCS)

Destiny Huggins- Charles E Mills Secondary School

Cyanna Johnson- Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College

Shante Hendrickson – Nevis Sixth Form College

Kaitlynn Wilson- Basseterre High School

Victoria Eloi- Saddlers Secondary School

Taiyonce “Star” Liburd- Verchilds Secondary School

Profile of Eight Ambassadors

Tiaunna Warner

The sponsor of Warner is Republic Bank Ltd for Miss Teen St Kitts-Nevis 2023. Born on June 8, 2023, the 15-year-old ambitious girl is the product of the tightly-knit community of Saint Peters. She has studied three CSEC subjects and prides herself on educational advancement.

Warner is a member of the St Peter’s Anglican Church and Anglican Young Peoples Association (AYPA). She is a reader and involved herself in several extracurricular activities at the Deane Glassford Primary School. She showcased her skills as a dancer, youth calypsonian and artistes.

As a calypsonian, she secured first position in the 2017-2018 National Carnival Primary Junior Calypso Show and was also crowned the following year.

Avonnie Wyatt

The 15-year-old student was born on October 11, 2008, and is known for its exceptional and multi-faceted talent. She also showcased her talent in dancing, athletics, and modelling. Wyatt has expressed her love for the dazzle of expressive dance, the rhythm and beat of music.

She also emerged as the star athlete for the Immaculate Conception Catholic School at the Private Schools Championships. She also played dual roles as the co-caption of their cheerleading squad. She is an active member of the LEAP SKN Advanced Teens Group and gained appreciation through her love for the arts and stage.

Watty also outlined her personal motto,” Nothing worth having comes easy,” she said that she aims to become a Gyancelogist to focus on the health of women.

Destiny Huggins

Destiny Huggins was born on January 13, 2007, and raised in the tight-knit community of Sandy Point. She is a fifth form student at Charles E. Mills Secondary School and pursuing nine CXC-CSEC subjects. Huggins showed her interest in food and nutrition, aiming to work in the field.

She also served as the Vice President of the Student Council after running with the Better Future for You (BFFY) party. She also aspired to become a psychologist and said that her participation in the pageant meant so much to her.

Cyanna Johnson

Born on September 10, 2006, Cyanna Johnson has been residing at White House Gardens Housing Development in the Parish of St Peter’s. She aimed to become an attorney and pass 10 CSEC subjects. She also aspired to establish her own law firm and become an independent and successful woman within her community.

She also successfully won the best Creative and Evening wear segments and was ultimately crowned Miss Labour Pageant.

Shante Hendrickson

Hailing from the Virgo Nations, Shante Henderickson made her debut in the pageant world in 2015. With her determination and skills, she captured the title of Ms Gingertte, paving the path to becoming the first runner-up performance in 2017 at the Mr and Miss Talent Youth Pageant.

She also entered the calypso arena with a gimmie. Now, she is gearing up for her title at the Junior Calypso Show in December 2023.

She also showcased her skills in dancing, singing, track and field, netball, and stage play.

Kaitlynn Wilson

Kaitylnn Wilson has showcased her passion for dance, gymnastics and aerial art. Her educational journey also inspired several people. In 2022, Wilson ventured to Texas and participated in intensive training with the Texas Circus and Aerial.

She also played a pivotal role in leading the team to a three-peat victory at the Giant Malt Cheerleading Competition.

Victoria Eloi

Born on November 9, 2008, Eloi is an Honour Roll Student, an athlete and a cheerleader on her school’s squad. She loves to sing, dance and practise Cosmetology with manicures, pedicures, makeup, and hair braiding.

She is ambitious to become an Entrepreneur by Foruth Form with the vision of assisting people in skincare and hair treatments.

Taiyonce “Star” Liburd

Hailing from the community of Old Road, Liburd is a model student with her scholastic and personal goals. She showcased hard work and has a great interest in cheerleading, dance, and modelling.

With her love for Theatre Arts, Liburd was able to express herself creatively while honing her theatrical skills. She is gearing up for the pageant in the Carnival.

