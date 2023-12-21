Media release for voluntary recall of Quaker Oats and WanaBana

Media release from the Ministry of Health for the voluntary recall of Quaker Oats granola bars and WanaBana applesauce pouches on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago issued a media release for the voluntary recall of Quaker Oats granola bars and WanaBana applesauce pouches due to possible contamination on Wednesday, 20 December.

The recall was initiated by Quaker Oats due to the salmonella contamination detected in more than two dozen cereal bars and granola bars.

Salmonella is a dangerous gram-negative bacteria of the Enterobacteriaceae family of the Gammaproteobacteria class. Salmonella enterica and Salmonella bongori are two majorly known species, which are further categorised into six separate subspecies.

This harmful bacterium can lead to severe illnesses if it enters the bloodstream of a human. The seriousness of this contamination through Salmonella bacteria led to taking quick action towards the safety of the public health.

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States also recently announced a recall of applesauce pouches made by WanaBana LLC. The reason behind this recall was the detection of elevated lead levels in some of the WanaBana products.

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States picked three products of WanaBana to recall in the official statement that are, apple cinnamon fruit puree, Schnuck applesauce pouches with cinnamon, and Weis cinnamon applesauce.

The consumers of these products must note the fact that lead is a toxic substance that acts as a poison in the bodies of individuals who consume it. Lead affects adversely to all body types of any age with any health condition.

In response to the situation and for caution, the Ministry of Health gave an advisory to all individuals and shop owners to abandon these recalled products immediately.

This measure is taken to prevent any possible health risks to anyone due to the consumption of the affected items.

The responsible action taken by both Quaker Oats and WanaBana LLC, along with the collaboration of health authorities, shows the awareness of the institutes towards consumer safety and their priorities.

The Ministry of Health applauded the companies for being responsible towards public health and safety, how they addressed the situation and gave recalls to avoid possible harm to any consumer.

Consumers are also advised by the authorities to check their inventory for the products mentioned in the recalls of Quaker Oats Granola Bars and WanaBana Applesauce Pouches.

The abandonment of all items must be done responsibly so that they do not cause issues to the health of any unaware individual. Those who have any questions or need more details about the situation can contact the ministry or companies on their helpline or by email.

Individuals can also call the information line of the Ministry of Health for better knowledge. It is important that consumers have all the information so that they can take for their own health. The situation is under control by the Ministry of Health, and the ministry will keep updating if there is any necessary information available.

The Ministry of Health asked the consumers to keep sharing the information with the people around them as public safety can be secured with the involvement of everyone. Everyone must be aware of the contaminated products in the market so they can avoid them.