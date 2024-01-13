Media launch event of the Jazz and Arts festival in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia announced media launch of Jazz and Arts festival, which will be organised on the night of Wednesday, 17 January at 8:00 pm.

Saint Lucia: On Thursday, 11 January, Saint Lucia announced the media launch event of the Jazz and Arts festival, which will be organised on the night of Wednesday, 17 January 2024, at 8:00 pm. The telecast of the programme will be on all the television stations island wide.

The Jazz and Arts Festival will be celebrated by the people of the island nation from 30 April to 12 May 2024.

The Jazz and Arts Festival is an annual event celebrated in the island nation of Saint Lucia every year around the same time. The first time festival was celebrated in 1992.

The purpose of the festival is to bring the people of all communities together and celebrate life with music and dance to the taste of their culture.

The festival consists of multiple forms of entertainment such as music, dance, theatre, R&B, jazz, Calypso and international couture. Many international artists and musicians have become part of the festival from around the world.

The food and drinks of local origin are also a major part of the festival, where visitors get the chance to explore the authentic taste of Saint Lucia.

The festival is a great attraction among tourists who love to get involved in art, music, and dance and want to explore the beauty of local culture.

Tourists from around the world visit Saint Lucia, especially during this period of the year, to be part of this festival.

The event not only represents the culture of Saint Lucia in front of the world but also plays a huge role in the economic growth of the nation.

The festival prompts the tourism sector of the nation and helps the country to promote the other reasons and facilities built by the country members to visit the island.

It helps in the growth of businesses involved in tourism sectors like hotels, resorts, restaurants, vehicle service, adventures and many more.

The local vendors also get recognition through this festival and the arrival of tourists in the nation to show their artwork and art.

The people of the nation are also very excited about the announcement of the festival for this year and are looking forward to being part of it like always.

People are saying, “We every year wait for this great day to lost our-self in the vibes of music and dance. This is a great part of out lives. We are exited to celebrate our awesome culture. Wait seems long.”