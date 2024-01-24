Mc Claude Emmanuel working for upliftment of Saint Lucia CIP

Mc Claude Emmanuel- CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Saint Lucia, has come up with new ideas and plans to uplift the programme and make it an ideal choice for investors.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Mc Claude Emmanuel- CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Saint Lucia, has come up with new ideas and plans to uplift the programme and make it an ideal choice for investors.

Despite being the newest in the industry, the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Saint Lucia has been progressing significantly and making the investors choose the option for the betterment of their future.

With the CEO’s innovative ideas, the programme has managed to maintain its integrity and build a new reputation across the globe. The benefits of the programme, such as numerous business opportunities, portfolio diversification, safe and secure life, citizenship for life and wealth planning, have attracted investors.

Besides this, the due diligence aspect of the programme has been given utmost importance. Mc Claude Emmanuel said that they would never compromise the competitiveness and credibility of the programme. He added that the strategies have been formulated to strengthen the background checks so that only reputable applicants can become eligible for the citizenship of Saint Lucia.

Last year, CEO Emmanuel gave an interview in February 2023 and added that the integrity of the programme is of utmost importance for Saint Lucia CIP. Investors are investing in the programme due to its transparency and credibility.

He asserted that every application will be screened, vetted and assessed properly to enhance and uplift the programme. CEO Emmanuel has also been making efforts to create a platform for the investors, so that they can lead a secure life.

Last year, in January, Saint Lucia CIP modified the regulations to make it more credible and transparent. The changes are aimed to build a platform for the investors which is secure for their investment and for the locals who will be benefited with the enhancement of their life.

CEO Emmanuel added that the efforts of the unit have made the programme ranked #3 in the CBI Index 2023 for the second consecutive year.