Matches of Antigua Premier League continue, Know results

Know here the results of matches of Antigua Premier League played 26th December 2023 at the ABFA Technical center

Antigua Premier League has commenced matches for week 4. The matches were scheduled for 23rd, 26th, and 27th December 2023.

The results of matches played on 26th December 2023 at the ABFA Technical Center are declared.

The results are as follows:

The first match was conducted between Ottos Rangers and SAP Football Club. The match concluded in a draw with a score of 3-3 each.

Goal scorers of Ottos Rangers FC:

Timothy Sanasie 1’ (OG) Manuel Emilio Arias 45’ Josue Arias 45’

Goal scorers of SAP FC:

Emerson Henry 4’ Peter Byers 63’ Tyrique Tonge 90’

The second match was held between All Saints United and Pigott’s Bullets. The match ended with a score of 0-0 each.

The third match was conducted between John Hughes and Old Road Football Club. Old road FC won the match against John Hughes with a score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Old Road FC: Raheem Deterville 69’

Here is a recap of results for matches played on 23rd December 2023. 3 matches for scheduled for the first day of the 4th week.

Garden Stars Football Club won the first match against Willikies Football Club with a score of 3-1.

Garden stars FC goal scorers:

Sedique Adams 19’, 39’ Karique Knight 69’

Willikies FC goal scorers:

Novelle Francis 75’

Greenbay Hoppers Football Club won the second match against Swetes Football Club with a score of 2-1

Goal scorers of Greenbay Hoppers FC :

Javorn Stevens 65’ Tyree Archibald 83’

Goal scorer of Swetes FC: Shalon Knight 90’ (+2)

FC Aston Villa won the 3rd match against Green City Football Club with a score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of FC Aston Villa:

Kwame Kirby 44’ Joylan Sinclair 50’ Vaughn Jackson 71’

Grenades will be competing against PARHAM at 6:00 PM On 27th December 2023 at the ABFA Technical Center.