Marvelous Mouse Travels arrive in Dominica, explores Emporium Marketplace, Roseau

Roseau, Dominica: Marvelous Mouse Travels- an agency specialising in suggesting vacation destinations, arrived in Roseau, Dominica, on Tuesday. The travellers spent the whole day exploring different activities and shared their experiences in the tranquil city.

On their first day, the Mouse Travels spent the morning catching up on some work and exploring the incredible cruise ship named Explora I on Port Roseau. They loved the main pool of the ship, which has a retractable roof, and said that the roof is important if the weather is less than desirable and they can still swim.

For the second activity on the first day, the agency had a super tasty lunch from Emporium Marketplace’s outdoor seating area (not pictured- my plate of pasta). After the market, they went ashore to explore and experience the captivating scenic views with all its colourful buildings.

Talking about the hotel, the agency added,” Of course, we made time for some shopping too! When we arrived back at the ship, we were greeted by a host who offered us cool towels and some fruit-infused water, which was most welcomed because it was HOT in port today.”

For Dinner, the Mouse Travels decided to try out the Med Yacht Club and loved the restaurant due to its larger plates and soothing ambience. They also enjoyed some croquettes and papas bravas with the delicious salad.

While lauding the cuisine of Dominica, the agency remarked that the Caribbean is famous for its cuisine and vacation destinations, and the country has provided them with a lot. They also had the hazelnut ice-cream and expressed pleasure in tasting different flavours of the ice-cream on the land of the Nature Isle.

For dessert, they couldn’t pass up the restaurant’s speciality: Piedmont Hazelnut Semifreddo. They added that with a crispy chocolate shell on the outside and house-made hazelnut ice cream on the inside it was basically like a giant Ferrero Rocher and lemme tell ya, it was fire.

On their way back to home, they stopped to listen to an amazing pianist and said,” Explora Journeys has a partnership with Steinway & Sons so there are 3 of the world’s finest pianos onboard—just another luxe touch aboard Explora I.”