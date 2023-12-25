Mark Brantley wishes Christmas, New Year with warm message

Premier Mark Brantley is also joined by the cabinet member of the Nevis Island Administration in extending greetings to the people and the citizens of the country.

Nevis: Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley, extended wishes on Christmas and New Year’s Eve with a heartfelt message. He said that this is a time of year of peace, giving, taking each other’s care and spreading joy among the loved ones.

He also wished an abundance of happiness, peace and joy for everyone and said that the festive occasion should be celebrated to remind t true spirit of the season.

Premier Brantley added,” At this most joyous time of year, I take a moment to wish you and your family peace, happiness, and God’s abundant blessings. May this Christmas remind us all of the true spirit of the season, which is to love and care for each other.”

He said that he is wishing a “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year”.

Eric Evelyn- Member of Parliament and Deputy Premier, said that this is a time to work together for the prosperity of the communities and the country. He said, ”As we celebrate the festive season with great love, we take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and very Happy New Year.”

He also extended gratitude to the citizens for their continued support and said that might the festive season bring prosperity, good health and opportunities for positive change.

He said,” I’m honoured to serve you, and I look forward to another year of working together for our community.”

Further, Spencer Brand- Minister of Public Works of Nevis, added that the festive season is the time of the year to celebrate the strength of the community and the bonds. He added,” Wishing you a festive season filled with joy and togetherness. As the year comes to a close, let’s celebrate the strength of our community and the bonds that make us resilient.”

Alexis Jeffers- Parliamentary Representative for Nevis #11, also extended gratitude to the people for their trust and support on Christmas Eve. He said that New Year and Christmas are the occasion of bringing happiness and exciting possibilities.

He added,” It’s an honour to represent you, and I’m eager to continue working together for positive change.”

Latoya Jones- Deputy Speaker, wished for a beautiful, warm and great celebration of the holiday season. She added,” Wishing you a joyous holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments. May the New Year bring prosperity and unity to our wonderful community.”

Besides this, the Cabinet Ministers of Nevis hosted several series of events for Christmas and the New Year in different communities. The aim of the festival is to bring happiness and joy to the lives of the citizens.