Mark Brantley invites applications for Culturama 50 Island Enhancement Programme

Nevis: The Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley, invited applications for the “Culturama 50 Island Enhancement Incentive Programme”, which will take place from February 1 to August 31, 2024. The programme will remove import duties and customs service charges from selected items.

He said that interested candidates are allowed to get their application forms from the Ministry of Finance in Nevis. Premier Brantley added,” An innovative programme for Culturama 50. Spruce up your home or business DUTY FREE and CUSTOMS SERVICE CHARGE FREE.”

The initiative is launched by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Culturama festival. It will be held under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, It’s Culturama 50.”

Premier Brantley said that the initiative is aimed at empowering the local citizens with their small businesses and encouraging them to explore new opportunities. He also shared the method of applying for the programme.

How to apply

Firstly, the interested candidates will have to contact the Ministry of Finance of Nevis.

The application will be completed with the submission.

The candidates will have to receive the building board’s approval, which will be given to the applicable forms.

They will have Contractors Estimates or Bill of Quantities.

There should be valid government identification.

The applicants will have to provide a valid business license, and the tax status must be current.

Besides this, the scope of the programme will also be discussed during the classes. The programme will teach painting, fencing, driveways, windows, doors and other external enhancements of the property. Further, the furniture and appliances with guest houses and apartments will be part of the programme.

Premier Brantley outlined that 17% VAT will be applicable to the applicants

Culturama Festival

The festival, dubbed Culturama Festival, is an annual event for the patrons to showcase the true colours of the culture, heritage and traditions of Nevis. The month-long celebration features national, fringe events with activities such as monarch competitions, dance, parades, rally and sports meets.