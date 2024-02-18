Marijuana worth 1.6 million dollars destroyed by police in Moruga

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department destroyed around 16 hundred plantations of marijuana and multiple seedlings in an anti-crime operation estimated to be of around 1.6 million dollars in the La Lune Forest of the Moruga district, a village on the southern coast of Trinidad. The police officers also arrested three individuals during the operation in the case of carrying drugs on Friday, 16 February.

The three individuals arrested by the police department are identified as a 66-year-old man, who lives along Dallas Street in Cocoyea, and a 61-year-old man, who lives along Naparima Mayaro Road in Cocoyea locality of San Fernando, a city in the southwestern part of Trinidad.

The third suspect caught by officers is identified as a 63-year-old man, who lives in the Embacadre locality of San Fernando. All three suspects were arrested by the police officers for possession of cocaine, which weighed around one gram each.

As per the reports, the anti-crime operation in Moruga was conducted by a team of police officers from the Southern Division which led to the destruction of marijuana plantations of 1.6 million dollars value and three arrests. The drug eradication exercise was done by the police department based on intelligence information which led them to La Lune Forest.

Reportedly, after visiting the suspicious location, the police officers discovered two fields that were occupying nearly three lots of land. It is mentioned that the place was covered with around 16 hundred plantations of marijuana which were fully grown with several seedlings.

After discovering the illegal work, the police officers took charge while taking the area under control, and eventually destroyed all the marijuana plantations. The three suspects were also arrested by the officers during the same exercise and were taken into custody and charged with related offenses.

The anti-crime operation that destroyed the marijuana plantation in Moruga was conducted by a team of officers which was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Soodeen, Inspector Mohammed, and Sargent Othello. The operation was supervised by Sargent Phoolchan and Sargent Forbes with the Air Support Unit, the SIU Jungle Operation Team, and the SDTF.

The officers from the police department and related authorities are conducting the investigation and inquiries in the case to trace the suspects and gangs involved in the case or are related to it somehow. It is expected that the case will lead police officers to more such criminal activities going on around the nation.

The local residents of Moruga and the citizens of the country are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the destruction of marijuana trees and seedlings by the police officers working on the arrest of three culprits.

People are saying, “It is such a huge thing. Like police literally made ruins of 1.6 million dollars value cannabis. This is why so many drugs revolve everywhere. Like home much money they make by such work. That is how people got involved in this who look to make lots of money easily. They don’t care about society and the younger generation. Just punish these people like the worst way possible. They are literally ruining the future. Not acceptable. Good work officers.”