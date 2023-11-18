Marella Voyager makes its inaugural call at St Kitts and Nevis

Marella Voyager made its inaugural cruise call at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday,16th November 2023

Marella Voyager made its inaugural cruise call with its arrival at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday,16th November 2023.

The arrival of the cruise is a testament to the ongoing efforts of St Kitts tourism authority to make the Island a premier cruise destination.

The St Kitts tourism authority has shown immense delight and honour in welcoming the voyage to the shores of the island. The inaugural call is a remarkable milestone for the Island and demonstrates the confidence the cruise lines have in the destinations flourishing and growing tourism industry.

The CEO of St Kitts tourism authority has assured the country that they will remain steadfast in their commitment to partner with various cruise lines and expand their cruise itineraries to reinforce their status as an esteemed island of the Caribbean.

As the Marella Voyager sails into the shores it is projected to infuse countless benefits for the local businesses through the thriving sale of goods and services. It will bring employment for the locals leaving an enduring impact on the overall economy and the lives of Kittitians.

These cruise calls brings with itself a great influx of tourists and visitors paving way for attracting a wider international audience thereby providing a substantial economic boost.

Cruise tourism hold immense significance for every destination as they mark the beginning of tourism growth and development.

Arrival of cruises provides opportunity to St Kitts in showcasing their distinct offerings that will help in solidifying their position as a world class destination.

Marella Voyager is a century-class cruise ship that has remarkable features. It is build with all the luxurious amenities that can provide comfort for it 1832 passengers. It is operated by TUI UK that signifies promising partnership with St Kitts and Nevis in the years ahead.

The foreign minister of St Kitts and Nevis has proudly welcomed the much-awaited arrival of the cruise at destination’s picturesque harbour that has promised job opportunities and revenue for the people by extension of the economy.

This eagerly anticipated event will create lasting memories for the visitors and compliments the tourism ministry and is essential for the overall growth of the destination.

The authority encourages the businesses and stakeholders to continue crafting memorable and hospitable experiences for the guests.