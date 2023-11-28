Marcella Liburd bestows citizens with Medal of Honour

The Commander-in-chief, Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd bestowed the Medal of Honour upon a distinguished group of citizens for their outstanding contributions to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday 22nd November 2023.

Two of the awardees are from the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force. The Medal of Honour was awarded to:

SSGT Lenos Douglas (Law Enforcement)

Col. (Rtd.) Patrick Wallace (Law Enforcement)

The Medal of Honour is a distinguished award given to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary service and contribution to the nation. It symbolizes the nation’s gratitude and recognition of their dedication.

St Kitts Nevis defence force has awarded its members with certificate for completion of professional courses.

The St Kitts Nevis defence force extended congratulations to Corporal Clyon Saunders for successfully completing the Regional Security System (RSS) Range Authorisation Course in Barbados.

This course was held from the 6th to the 17th of November 2023. He was given the Certificate of training by Regional Security system training institute.

The course was held to train participants to effectively plan and conduct live firing on built ranges, to observe regulations for safe planning, and conduct and supervise range activities.

The St Kitts Nevis Defence Force also Congratulated the members of the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force who have successfully completed the Regional Security System (RSS) and Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Non-Commission Officers Professional Development Course in Barbados.

The members awarded with certificates for completion of the course are:

Crystal Audain

Lance Corporal Dorville Eddy

Lance Corporal Gareth Phillips

The course was held from the 16th of October to the 15th of November 2023.

The Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Course was to cultivate tactical and administrative leadership skills in non-commissioned officers of the RSS security forces, preparing them to be effective leaders in their respective roles.

The course was facilitated by an experienced team of four trainers from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), USA.