Marathon Swimmer Shannon Keegan enjoys swimming in Soufriere Bay

Roseau, Dominica: Marathon Swimmer Shannon Keegan enjoyed swimming from Scott’s Head to Soufriere Bay, Dominica. She practiced swimming along with Soufriere Outdoor Centre, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Pelago Team.

She took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her swimming in the Bubble Beach of Dominica. Marathon Swimmer called her trip to Soufriere Bay phenomenal. She said that practising swimming in the Nature Isle of the Caribbean was an exceptional experience.

Shannon Keegan also lauded the warm weather and calm seas. She said that the weather has set the perfect stage for her upcoming historic swim. With kayak and boat support, the practice run included a full-scale simulation, ensuring preparedness for the upcoming challenge.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica supported Shannon Keegan and her team for her smooth and joyful trip to Dominica.

On her Instagram post, Marathon Swimmer extended wishes on Thanksgiving and shared with people the way she was spending the festival. She said,” Thanksgiving from Bubble Beach, Soufriere, Dominica.”

She called the beaches comfy and said,” These two are comfy as can be in the waters of the Caribbean Sea.”

Shannon Keegan also met with the citizens of Dominica and had a great time interacting with them. During her trip, she first had a test swim across the bay so that the kayakers could practice switching from the boat, positioning etc.

She said,” Water is clear and warm.”

Now, the swim window will be held from November 25 to November 27, 2023. She also extended gratitude for the great opportunity.

Earlier, Marathon Swimmer has also been gearing up for her trekking in the Caribbean’s first every-dedicated 66km Waitukubuli Sea Trial in Dominica. She said that it will be a true test of skill, all in an effort to raise ecological awareness of Dominica’s seas.

She is partnering with the sea trail authorities for the journey. She said that she is looking forward the exceptional cultural experiences, as well as unmatches cliff-views of Dominica from the seas.

