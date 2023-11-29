Man wanted in Guyana charged under murder case 

A man is currently wanted for murdering a popular vendor. It has been reported that this is the same person who stabbed a man in 2017 on Christmas Eve while he was walking with his fiancee.

A person named Bevon Griffith (Spookey) is even getting viral after this incident as he has the video with him from the location where the vendor Trion Parks was shot.

Moreover, he is hiding that he has the video. Even, it has come forwards that the vendor, Trion Parks was wearing lots of gold chains and was shot multiple times.

The video by Griffith projects that the criminal is one who already had a charge on him, even was in imprisonment earlier. However, such a thing taken from the video is raising more questions than giving the solutions.

Also, this has raised the concerns that this person is supposed to be in prison but how is he free. In connection with this, even this came forward that the person was sentenced for 18 years. Although, it was reduced from 18 years to 8 years and 8 months in 2021.

Now, it has only been 2 years since then how that person is out. If considered, then still 6 years are remaining for his sentence. Such a question has even raised the threat to the public of Guyana.

However, yet there is no evidence for the same but all the signals are pointing the same person as culprit

Also, the public showed their concern regarding the same.

“ If this man is supposed to be in prison then we can not trust the system,” said a citizen.

Such a statement by the local people of the country even raises the security issues in their own nation.

