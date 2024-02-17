Man shot in face during robbery attempt at Laventille home, Port of Spain

Man got shot in his face by suspect in a robbery at his home in Laventille locality of Port of Spain on Thursday, 15 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man became the victim of a shooting during an attempted robbery in which the suspect shot in his face at his home along Trou Macaque Road in Laventille locality of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on Thursday, 15 February, around 8:00 pm.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery in which the victim was shot took place on the day while the victim was washing his motor vehicle outside of his home in Laventille when the suspect approached the place.

While the victim was busy with his work, the suspect arrived at the location, approached the victim at nearly 8:00 pm, and suddenly announced the robbery. The suspect was armed with a firearm at the time of the incident from which he later shot the victim.

It is said that the suspect asked the victim to hand over all the valuables he was carrying at the time. The victim man didn’t surrender and tried to resist the armed suspect which turned into a confrontation.

After observing the resistance from the victim, the suspect used his firearm against him and fired a bullet in his direction which shot his face. The suspect fled immediately from the place of crime after the shooting.

The victim of the shooting somehow managed to raise an alarm to receive help from the family and people nearby. The incident was noticed by the family members of the victim who went to him for rescue after hearing the noise.

The incident of robbery in which the victim got shot in Laventille was reported to the police department. In response to the report, the police department to charge and went to the crime scene. After visiting the crime place, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control to start the early investigation.

The emergency health services were also informed about the incident for medical help. The injured victim was immediately transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital under medical observation for treatment. The victim is said to be in stable condition.

The officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries about the case to trace the suspect involved in the crime and to arrest him.

The people of the nation and the local residents of the communities around Laventille are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the robbery in which the victim got shot in the face.

People are saying, “Danger is everywhere. Criminals are everywhere. Can’t people stay happy and fearless at his home or now everyone should become a criminal and come out with guns? Police need to take some serious action against all this. Safety is the basic requirement to live in this society.”