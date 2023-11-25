Man robs ECD Guyana Businessman’s vehicle 

A man stole vehicle from outside of East Coast Demerara Home which belongs to East Coast Demerara (ECD) Businessman on November 25, 2023.

It has been reported that the man who robbed the vehicle already has the charges of other crimes as well.

Also, it has come forward that he recently came out of prison. Earlier, he was under police custody.

Moreover, the culprit has been caught via CCTV footage, the recording of him stealing the vehicle was so clear that evidently revealed the face of the culprit.

Also, the police started all the necessary investigations to find the vehicle.

The police of the region shared a public post upon this and have even started tracking the vehicle in Georgetown.

Importantly, the criminal has been arrested by the police officials.

Other parts including the deck and some accessories were already removed from the vehicle.

Considerably, the police force of Guyana has made the announcement that the culprit will be pushed forwards for the court hearings in the earlier days of next week.

Moving ahead, the local public of the region presented their views on this which stated various opinions by various people.

Some presented that whatever punishment they get, such people can never change and would surely come back to harm the peace and harmony of the locality.

“Well lets hope he does not get released again because obviously he did not learn from the previous incarnation,” commented one.

“These men need to be imprisoned for lifetime, these criminals can never leave people in peace. They will surely destroy you and you will end up doing nothing in return,” mentioned another.

Not only this, one even presented a way which can give positive direction to the criminals after they get released from the imprisonment.

“Officials need to teach these people skills like carpentry, electronic repair, farming, tailoring etc. so they can work after coming out from the prison,” quoted a netizen in this concern.

