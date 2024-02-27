Man robbed by two while trying to purchase from Facebook Marketplace in Arima

39-year-old man became victim of robbery by two suspects after he went buy a phone at Darwill Gardens in Arima on 25 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 39-year-old man became the victim of a robbery by two suspects after he went to meet the owner of a phone found on Facebook Marketplace at Darwill Gardens in Arima, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 25 February, around 4:30 pm. The victim belongs to Arouca, a town in the northern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the incident of the robbery on the victim in Arima took place on the day at nearly 4:30 pm while the man went to the corner of Mendez Road in Darwill Gardens. The victim went to the place with the purpose of meeting a person who wanted to sell his iPhone 12 Pro.

It is mentioned that the victim got in touch with the owner through an advertisement on the Facebook marketplace posted by the owner. The advertisement was about the deal on the iPhone 12 Pro which was for sale.

It is said that the victim found the deal good for him and contacted the owner and expressed his interest in buying the phone. After that, both decided to meet each other at the location in Arima where afterwards incident of robbery happened.

Reportedly, when the victim was waiting for the owner at the decided location, two men went to the place and approached him with aggression. The suspects announced the robbery and threatened him to hand over all the cash and valuables he was carrying at the moment.

As per the statement of the victim, the suspects threatened him and took three thousand dollars he was carrying in cash to buy the phone and a Samsung S21 smartphone which was worth around 27 hundred dollars. The suspects also took the keys to his house from him.

After the robbery, the suspect didn’t flee from the place instead asked the victim to leave the location. Straight after leaving the place of crime, the victim informed the incident of robbery to the police department. In response to the report, the officers from the Arima Police Station took charge and recorded the statement of the victim.

The police officers went to the place of crime to collect potential evidence and clues against the suspects. The team of officers from the police department is conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case under the guidance of PC Babwah to trace the suspects.

The local people of the communities around the nation and the residents of Arima are sharing their views on the incident after learning about the case of a robbery with a man who was trying to buy a phone.

People are saying, “He is a dam fool. You are being told not to go buy things from anyone that you don’t know. Even after knowing them, you have to be careful because you don’t know who is who in the zoo. Some people are too evil sad.”