Man left unrecognisable in tragic road accident in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A man lost his life in a tragic accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Mt Hope of Trinidad on Thursday. Authorities are trying to find out the identity of a dead man whose body is dismembered.

As per the reports, it was around 9:30 pm when the man was trying to cross the busy highway, and a white Nissan Almera ran into him. The collision was so brutal that the victim was thrown at a distance of nearly 200 meters, which left him with critical injuries.

After the accident, many other cars on the highway unknowingly drove over the victim’s body, which led to his immediate death and dismemberment of his body.

Straight after the tragic accident, police were informed about the case, in response to which the police from the St Joseph Police Station went to the scene instantly.

Immediate focus by police was given to the investigation to piece together the events leading up to this tragic accident.

Identifying the victim is now a top priority for the authorities so that they can give reach his family members.

Authorities asked the eyewitnesses of the accident to come forward and cooperate with them by providing all the necessary details of the incident, which can help police to collect clues.

A dedicated hotline is set up by the St Joseph Police Station for all who provide relevant details about the accident. This will help police to collect valid evidence and take the investigation forward in the right direction.

This incident of the tragic accident of a pedestrian raised the awareness within the community and authorities for the need to take necessary measures towards safety while crossing roads.

This accident also highlighted the importance of public awareness while on the road and why it is necessary to follow traffic rules with caution, especially near busy areas.

Local authorities are planning to take steps towards the betterment of pedestrian safety and adding extra precautions to avoid such accidents in the future.

The public is very tense by knowing about the horrific details of the accident and praying for the better of the family of the unidentified victim.

Among the public now, after the tragic accident, the topic of pedestrian safety and traffic law is the focus point while the public and authorities are both putting efforts into awareness of traffic rules among communities, especially the youngsters.

The St Joseph Police Station is continuously investigating the case and sharing every lead with the public.