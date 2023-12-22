Man in Trinidad shot dead near JMMB Bank

A man identified as Mark Harracksingh was shot and killed by unknown assailants near JMMB Bank in Chaguanas on Monday, 18 December.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man identified as Mark Harracksingh was shot and killed by unknown assailants near JMMB Bank in Chaguanas, a town located in the west-central part of Trinidad, on Monday, 18 December.

As per the reports, the incident took place around 10:45 pm when Harracksingh and his common-law wife were returning after their sales at the Mid Centre Mall flea market in Mid Center Mall.

After exiting the compound of the mall couple approached their vehicle along the Southern Main Road near JMMB bank. At parking they observed a silver car parked nearby with three occupants.

Suddenly, a man with a firearm came out of the car and fired multiple shots towards the victim and immediately re-entered the car and fled from the scene.

Straight after the incident of the shooting near JMMB Bank, the local police were informed. In response to the report, police officers went to the crime scene and started with early investigation.

On the site, Officers discovered the lifeless body of the victim on the ground, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers called the District Medical Officer to the scene for the inspection of the body. DMO shared his assessment after the inspection and ordered the removal of the body from the crime scene.

The investigation is actively under process where police officers are collecting all the clues around the case of the shooting and trying to chase the evidence to get rock-strong results.

The family and friends of the victim are in deep emotions after the loss of their loved one and asking for justice.

For the moment, the reason behind the killing is still unknown, and the police are trying to figure out the details of the victim and if he has enemies.

This shooting incident is not just the only crime in the area, but it is the second case of violence in Chaguanas within 24 hours.

Just a few hours back the previous day, another crime took place where a man lost his life due to a stabbing during an altercation with their child’s mother near Centre City Mall in Chaguanas. Police are still trying to find out the identity of the man.

The people of the communities around the area are in tension due to these acts of violence one after another. The public is asking questions from the police department about the management of security and safety of the area.

Police are still working on the cases and trying to take the investigation in the right direction with the help of community members.