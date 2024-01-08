Man collapses in Mt Hope Hospital receives no help from staff

Man collapsed in pharmacy of Mt Hope Hospital, highlighting the irresponsible approach of the entire hospital staff on Sunday, 7 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man collapsed in the pharmacy of the Mt Hope Hospital, highlighting the irresponsible approach of the entire hospital staff on Sunday, 7 January.

As per the report, the man was previously admitted to the hospital and was returned to take his prescribed drugs from the pharmacy near the Rituals Coffee House.

The sudden collapse of the man caused panic among the other patients and relatives of the man, who immediately started gathering assistance for him.

An elderly lady with the man started asking the staff in the pharmacy for help and to check the condition of the collapsed man.

It is said that instead of helping the woman, a staff of East Indian descent started shouting at the old lady as she was bothering her and said, “ We called already”, and she slammed her window shut.

One of the staff members who was waiting outside the pharmacy to collect some medication called someone, but no one actually arrived for help.

After some time, a female doctor of East Indian descent was passing in a red top and black pants, stopped and asked for help. In response, she paused for a few seconds and then walked off without providing any help.

Lastly, a security guard of the hospital was asked for assistance, but he also refused by saying that it was not his job.

It is reported that no one from the staff members came to provide any kind of assistance to the patient for a long time while the man was lying helpless on the floor.

After nearly one hour, two female staff members and one male member came to try to give assistance to the patient after lots of effort.

There was a possibility that the man could have suffered from serious conditions due to the negligence of the staff. The only help the collapsed man was having was from the other patients and his relatives.

The behaviour and irresponsible approach of the staff members at this hospital kept on coming under the questions constantly.

The people of the communities are very angry after knowing about the incident and are demanding serious action against all the staff of the Mt Hope Hospital.

People are saying, “We need serious disciplinary action taken against these people. Playing with someone’s life is so evil, and that too inside a hospital. There should be no mercy. At the end of the day, wonder who is paying them money.”

Another individual said, “Unfortunately, the is how the world we now live in has become cold and insensitive. Thanks to those that assisted may God richly bless you all. People fail to realise sickness doesn’t discriminate.”

The people of the community are hoping for the betterment of the patient.