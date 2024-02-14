Man becomes victim of Shooting in Kingston, one injured

Man became victim of fatal shooting in Kingston while other man got injured in a shooting in the same area on Monday, 12 February.

Jamaica: A man became the victim of a fatal shooting attack in which he lost his life on the intersection of Princess and Beeston streets in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, while one other man got injured in a shooting in the same area on the night of Monday, 12 February, around 8:50 pm.

The description of the deceased victim of the shooting is mentioned as he was a slim build man with a height of 5 feet 11 inches. The victim was carrying a dreadlock hairstyle. The identity of the victim is still not confirmed at the time.

As per the reports, the incident of the Kingston shooting on the man took place on the day while the victim was out in the locality along the street. At nearly 8:50 pm, the suspects, who were armed with firearms, approached the victim and eventually started shooting in his direction. The number of suspects involved in the shooting attack is still not known.

The incident of the shooting came to the notice of the police department after the loud sounds of multiple explosions were heard by a team of police officers from the Denham Town police department. The sounds of explosions were heard by the police officers while they were on the regular mobile patrol of the region when the incident happened.

The police officers, after hearing the sound, responded to it and went in the direction for the search and to know the reason for the explosions. After visiting the location, the police officers found the victim after a search of the area, who was lying on the ground while bleeding from the wounds from the multiple gunshots.

The police officers immediately took charge and seized the area by taking control of the place for early investigation. The victim of the shooting was instantly transferred to the hospital under medical observation for treatment.

After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim of the shooting was not able to survive and was pronounced dead officially. It is mentioned that another victim of the shooting in the same area on the same night, who was injured, visited the hospital and was admitted for treatment.

The people of the communities around the island nation and the local residents of Kingston are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of the shooting on the victims.

People are saying, “What is this? Why can’t we live in a simple society where people are nice. All the time shooting, robbery, murder, and all that. Police are working but still be are a lot behind the needed stability. Hope everything goes right with Jamaica.”