Man arrested with firearm under police operation in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old man was arrested for possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition by the police officers from the Northern Division department along Devenish Street in Arima, located in the northern part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 7 February, during a joint anti-crime roadblock and roving operation. The suspect belongs to Dabadie, a locality in the northern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the arrest of the suspect was conducted while the police operation was on going on the day from 9:00 pm to 1:00 pm. At the moment, the suspect was moving along Devenish Street in Arima and was stopped by the police officers to conduct the search.

It is mentioned that in the search for the suspect, police officers recovered an illegal Ruger 45 Pistol, which was possessed by him without any permission. The officers found six rounds of 45 ammunition carried by the suspect.

The anti-crime operations were conducted by the multiple departments in joint cooperation, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Arima. The operations included officers from the Northern Division Task Force, Arima CID, Special Operations Unit and Operation CP.

The operation was conducted by the officers while keeping multiple areas in focus, including La Horquetta Phase 4 and Phase 7, Maturita Village, Temple Street, Jacob Hill Wallerfield, Jones Town and Arima Business District.

The joint operation was conducted by officers under the coordination of ASP Pitt with Inspector Mascal and was spearheaded by ACP Subero, Senior Superintendent Montrichard, and Superintendent Cathy.

The suspect of Dabadie, who got caught by officers during the police operation with a firearm and ammunition, was arrested immediately on the spot and was taken to the Arima Police Station.

The residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions about the joint police operation and the incident of arrest in Arima after hearing about the man with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

People are saying, “Recommendable work by the officers and the authorities. All above the operation was such scale is really shows the seriousness in the approach of our law department. That is what we need, quick and reasonable action by our police. But why did only one get arrested? That is worrying as there are so many criminals in the country.”

People also said, “Most likely, the police had information of happening something very big in the region for which the operation was launched, and the plan was to arrest many culprits. This can be a possibility for such exercise.”

People are appreciating the efforts of the police department. Meanwhile, the police officers are continuing the investigation and are conducting enquiries in the case of arrest under the guidance of PC Seetaram, which is intended to collect evidence against more such crimes.