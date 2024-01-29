Making of “Bob Marley: One Love” employs over 2000 Jamaicans: Reports

The making of the biopic of the famous singer- Bob Marley- “One Love” has directly provided employment to around 2,200 Jamaicans

Jamaica: The making of the biopic of the famous singer- Bob Marley- “One Love” has directly provided employment to around 2,200 Jamaicans. In the casting and production of the movie, the local citizens have been given jobs at various levels and fields.

The data was revealed by the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins. He expressed pleasure in working on the picture and said that they have interacted with Marley’s family, friends and loved ones to bring his real story onto the screen.

While extending gratitude, he added that the production of the film could not have been successful without the support of the people of Jamaica. He outlined that more than 400 Jamaicans have received direct employment in cast and crew, while over 1,800 were hired as the background actors during the 25 days of the filming of the movie on the island.

The CEO mentioned that they have collaborated with the people of Kingston, resulting in the most significant and successful investments ever. The island has welcomed them with true happiness and love, giving them the proper feeling of home.

Besides this, the locals of Jamaica have also contributed to the construction of an outdoor learning pavilion and security booths at the Trench Town Primary School.

Bob Marley: One Love is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and is entirely based on the life story of Jamaican star Bob Marley. The film aims to shed light on some unknown truths about the singer so that people can know them better.

The main lead of the film is the British Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will play the character of Bob Marley and Lashna Lynch, who will play Rita Marley. The film will be released on February 14, 2024, worldwide. Recently, the makers of the film hosted the premier in Jamaica, featuring the arrival of the lineup including Prince and Meghan.

Further, the next premier of the film will take place in Paris on January 28, 2024. London will host another premier on January 30, 2024. The final premiere of the final will take place in Los Angeles on February 6, 2024.