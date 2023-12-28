Magical Movie Night to take place in Tobago on Dec 30

Tobago is all set to “A magical Movie Night” under the stars at the Botanical Gardens on Sunday, December 30, 2023, at 6: 30 pm.

Tobago: Tobago is all set to “A Magical Movie Night” under the stars at the Botanical Gardens on Sunday, December 30, 2023, at 6:30 pm. The aim of the event is to celebrate the festive occasion with loved ones in one place.

The Movie Night will be hosted by Tobago Updates Television in collaboration with Tobago Media Concepts, Wiggy Sound Company, Tobago Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme and Tobago Glass Supplies. The movie night will celebrate the cinema, films and the natural beauty of Tobago.

Tobago updates invited the citizens and asked them to bring their families to celebrate the festive occasion with the different communities. During the movie night, two movies will be shown on the silver screen.

The patrons are also asked to bring their blankets and chairs, as the evening will be all about entertainment and relaxation. The lush greenery and soothing ambience of the Botanical Gardens will give proper vibes of celebration and watching movies.

The movie night is open to everyone, and admission is free with the sponsorship from Tobago Updates Television.

Tobago celebrates the festive season with the staging of numerous events such as Carnival, Christmas feasts, and children’s parties to boost the tourism industry and promote local products.

Earlier, Tobago unveiled the calendar of events for Christmas Gtiz, which was started on December 8, 2023, including an opening ceremony for a lighting display, dance, sax under the stars, Christmas storytelling, drama, pan and parang.

The activities also featured the movie night, as the event will end on January 6, 2024.

Besides this, Tobago Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation also invited the citizens for the Movie Night at the Botanic Gardens. It was hosted on December 10, 2023, with an entrance fee of $20 for adults and $10 for children at the gate.

The families and friends joined the night and celebrated the festival season under the stars.