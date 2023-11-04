Magic of Christmas- Carols by Candlelight to cast over 70 performers

The Magic of Christmas- a Carols by Candlelight concert is all set to entertain the audience with more than 70 performers during the festive season in Grenada

Grenada: The Magic of Christmas- a Carols by Candlelight concert is all set to entertain the audience with more than 70 performers during the festive season in Grenada. The concert will be held in collaboration with the Rotary Club on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The concert will be held at Quartine Point Recreational Park. The event is also aimed to fund several community projects across the tri-island state.

As per the authorities, the concert will bring joy and harmony in the festive season and enchant the authentic cultural vibes throughout Grenada. The 70 performers will remind the patrons of the vibrancy of the traditions and musical heritage of the country.

Among the more than 70 performers, eighteen well-known and highly acclaimed local singers have been cast to grace the stage of the Carols by Candlelight.

The rest of the performers will feature six musicians, one narrator and fifty dancers who are known for their Christmas tunes.

The concert will be held in three parts. The idea of the Magic of Christmas- a Carols by Candlelight concert is designed by the dynamic duo of Grenadinan Singer and songwriter Jeverson Ramirez and Berklee-trained composer and music business consultant Tiffany Strachan.

The duo have also explained the idea and their motive behind the creation. They said that the concert is aimed to captivate audiences of all ages and mitigate cultural boundaries. The shores of Grenada were enhanced with a magical experience with the hosting of the concert.

The top talents of Grenada have been given the platform to showcase their uniqueness and contemporary style to the world.

Further, the concert is produced and directed by Richardo Keens-Douglas MBE, Grenada’s international Award-winning Author, Playwright, director and producer. The concert showcased the blend of creativity and expertise.

At this year’s event, Trinidad and Tobago’s award-winning Queen of Soca Parang, Marcia Miranda will make the guest appearance and showcase her diversity in music and dance. Her presence is promised to be an unforgettable evening for the tourists.