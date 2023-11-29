Mac Donald College wins inaugural Power 8 knock out competition

Mac Donald College has won the first of two final matches in the Inaugural Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament Power 8 Knock Out Competition

Grenada: Mac Donald College has won the first of two final matches in the Inaugural Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament Power 8 Knock Out Competition. The match was held on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the Queens Park Playing Field.

The team secured victory in the first of two final matches of the tournament at Queens Park Playing Field. The competition featured a knockout competition among the top senior boys’ teams from last year’s competition. Other finalists of the tournament were Mac Donoald College and Boca Secondary School.

Mac Donald College secured a victory in the match by 2-0 and lifted the trophy at the end. After the match, several awards were given to the people who performed exceptionally in the tournament.

Awards in the Power 8 Competition:

Most Goals for the duration of the Power 8 Knockout Competition- Deondre Smith (BSS)

Most Valuable Player (MVP)- Kelroy Peters (MDC)

Best Goalkeeper- Peter Alexander (MDC)

Mac Donald College (MDC) received $1500.00 cash, 2 cases of Star Malt, a 1st Place trophy and gold medals for each member of the team. Boca Secondary School (BSS) received $1000.00 cash, 2 cases of Star Malt, the 2nd Place trophy and silver medals for each team member.

Both teams will face each other in the final showdown of the Star Malt Secondary Schools’ Tournament at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium on Wednesday, 6th December 2023.

Three matches will be played in the final:

G𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 – 𝐒𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰’𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 (𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐒𝐒) 𝐯𝐬 𝐒𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡’𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰’𝐬 (𝐒𝐉𝐂𝐒𝐀)

𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐬 – 𝐒𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰’𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 (𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐒𝐒) 𝐯𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 (𝐇𝐇𝐒𝐒)

S𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐬 – 𝐁𝐨𝐜𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 (𝐁𝐒𝐒) 𝐯𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 (𝐌𝐃𝐂)

SAASS is the defending champion in the Girls Division and BSS in the Senior Division. A new champion will be named in the Junior Division, as last year’s junior champions MDC did not reach the final this year.

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture is encouraging the public to support the young footballers by coming to the Kirani James Athletics Stadium on 6th December to witness exciting football.

The Tournament begins at 11:00 am.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com