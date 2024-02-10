Lyzan Serphin, Germina Isidore win Intra-District Table Tennis Tournament

Lyzan Serphin and Germina Isidore secured the first position in the girls’ division of the annual Intra-District Table Tennis Team Tournament on Wednesday.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Lyzan Serphin and Germina Isidore secured the first position in the girls’ division of the annual Intra-District Table Tennis Team Tournament on Wednesday. The girls represented the District Four A Team and secured the prize at the end.

The second prize was secured by Euraisha Braville and Claire Cooman as they represented the District Six B Team in the girls’ division of the tournament. Kayleigh Landers and Joyelle George secured third place as they represented the District Eight A team in the girls’ division of the tournament.

The tournament has also taken place between boys, and the winners of the boy’s division have also been announced. The first place was secured by the District One A Team, and the players were Axel and Mekhi Albertie in the inter-district Table Tennis Teams Tournament.

The second place was secured by the District One B Team, which consisted of Andretti George and Michael St Omer in the tournament. The third place was won by the District Two A Team, which consisted of Reulem Hinns and Jermi Thompson.

The table tennis tournament was a great exhibition of the talent that our primary school students possess, and we appreciate everyone who participated and enjoyed the game. Congratulations to the winners, and we look forward to hearing about your accomplishments in the future.

The action will continue on Sunday with the doubles tournament.

Winners of the girls’ division:

1st place – District Four A Team – Lyzan Serphin & Germina Isidore

2nd place – District Six B Team – Euraisha Braville & Claire Cooman

3rd place – District Eight A Team – Kayleigh Landers & Joyelle George

Winners of the boys’ division:

1st place – District One A Team – Axel George & Mekhi Albertie

2nd place – District One B Team – Andretti George & Michael St. Omer

3rd Place – District Two A Team – Reulem Hinns & Jermi Thompson