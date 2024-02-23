Lowlands: Two men injured in shooting attack by unknown assailants

Two men got injured in shooting attack by unknown assailants on the roadway of Lowlands on Thursday, 22 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men got injured in a shooting attack by unknown assailants on the roadway of Lowlands, a city in the southwestern part of Tobago, on the morning of Thursday, 22 February, around 9:00 am. The number of the suspect involved in the shooting are not confirmed.

The injured victims of the shooting attack in the Lowlands are identified by their names as Kerneim Hayde and Steven Francis. Both of the victims belong to Tobago.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting attack on the victims took place on the day at nearly 9:00 am while they both were out and moving along the street in the neighbourhood of Lowlands.

It is said that when the victims were on their way the suspect went to the location and approached both the men. The suspects were armed with firearms, with which they suddenly started shooting in the direction of the victims. The suspect immediately left the place of crime after the shooting of the victims.

The incident of the shooting of the victim was observed by the local residents of the neighbourhood in the Lowlands who heard the loud sounds of multiple explosions. The residents of the neighbourhood went out to find the source and the reason for the explosions.

After searching the locality, the residents discovered the victims of the shooting on the roadway lying on the ground and bleeding from their gunshot wounds.

The police department was informed instantly about the incident of the shooting of the victims. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the crime scene.

After visiting the place of crime, the police officers confirmed the report of the shooting of two men and took the area under control to start the early investigation to collect the evidence.

The emergency health services were also informed about the shooting incident to receive medical help. The victims of the shooting in the Lowlands were instantly transferred to the Scarborough General Hospital under medical observation for treatment.

After getting medical attention and with the efforts of the medical staff the victims of the shooting were treated and reported to be in stable condition.

The people of the nation and the local residents of the communities around Lowlands are sharing their opinions on the incident after learning about the case of the shooting attack on two men.

People are saying, “People, stop walking on the road from now on as you know you are not safe on the road. And yes also inside your house and in a public place too. Now is the time to get evolved backward and start living by digging the ground. May be we can feel safe their. Authorities are literally failing to maintain the law and take gangsters in remand.”

The officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the suspects involved in the shooting attack on the victims and arrest them.