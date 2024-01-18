Los Lomas shooting suspect arrested for Teelucksingh murder

Suspect in murder of Isabella Teelucksingh in Los Lomas shooting on Sunday is under police custody after surrendering in San Fernando.

Trinidad and Tobago: The suspect in the murder of Isabella Teelucksingh in a shooting at the village of Los Lomas in Cunupia on Sunday, 14 January, is now under police custody after surrendering in San Fernando around 4:00 pm on Tuesday, 16 January. The identity of the suspect is still not confirmed.

The victim of the shooting in Los Lomas was a 15-year-old girl named Isabella Teelucksingh, who lost her life on Monday, 15 January.

As per the statement of the police department, the officers were tracing the suspect by conducting investigations and inquiries. The investigation led them to the San Fernando homicide office, where the suspect surrendered himself at nearly 4:00 pm.

As per the reports on the incident, the shooting of Los Lomas took place when an argument went violent, and the suspect came out with his shotgun, eventually leading to the death of Teelucksingh.

With deceased victim Teelucksingh, who lived at Kay Road on Savary Road, her aunt also got injured in the shooting, getting damage to her pelvic area. Her aunt is identified as a 20-year-old woman named Hema Boodoo, who lives at Kelly Village in Caroni.

As per the report, the incident of shooting was elevated due to an argument on the football that eventually turned physical at nearly 7:00 pm. After losing his temper. The suspect, with his shotgun, came and shot towards the villagers of Los Lomas.

In the random firing, the bullet hit teenager Teelucksingh on her head, her aunt Boodoo and also a family dog, Spotty. The suspect instantly fled from the scene after the shooting.

The police department was immediately informed about the shooting of Los Lomas and the victims Teelucksingh and Boodoo. In response, the officers of the local police department went to the place and confirmed the report.

The police officer took the area under control and started the investigation. The police launched a manhunt operation to find the suspect and arrest him.

The victims were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for medical treatment. Teelucksingh lost her life after all the efforts of medical staff and was declared officially dead on Monday. Another victim, Boodoo, survived the shooting of Los Lomas after going through an emergency surgery.

The people of the communities around Los Lomas, after knowing about the shooting and death of Teelucksingh, were worried about the security and safety measures of the region.

After the arrest of the suspect, people are also happy and are appreciating the efforts of the police department. They are demanding justice and hoping for the betterment of the survivors and the families of victims.

People are saying, “He is mentally sick, sick mind a mad man. No right thinking person will do such a thing like that there is no excuse for what he have done. He need to be in a mental ward and then in after in a cell. I don’t know why they allow these people to be set free. No bail.”