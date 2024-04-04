Loose Women star Judi Love spends her much-needed break in Saint Lucia

LOOSE Women star Judi Love spent her much-needed break in Saint Lucia and adored its offerings at several hotspots.

Castries, Saint Lucia: LOOSE Women star Judi Love spent her much-needed break in Saint Lucia and adored its offerings at several hotspots. She stayed in the luxurious 5-star holiday resort Zoëtry Marigot Bay and lauded its hospitality.

The comedic star, 43, also shared glimpses on social media and said that her break has remained quite refreshing and exciting for her busy life. She also quoted the tranquillity of Saint Lucia in special words and termed it “peace of nature”.

Judi described that people could visit the country to escape the hustle and bustle of the big cities and spend their break in a warm environment. She also took the opportunity to extend gratitude to the citizens of Saint Lucia for their warmth and hospitable nature which they welcomed with great treats.

She also explored the volcanic white-sand beaches, lush green rainforests, and pristine blue waters of Saint Lucia, refreshing her body and soul. The star also experienced the beauty of the country’s clean surfaces, leaving her followers excited.

The TV personality also shared her experience on holiday in the Eastern Caribbean region and said that these countries are best for spending free time. She said that the feeling of privacy and tranquillity is great, which could provide perfect warmth to the tourists.

The resort she stayed at is situated on a quiet hillside with panoramic views of the island’s popular Marigot Bay Yacht Haven. It is marine and adorned with palm trees, yachts, and volcanic white-sand beaches with perfect tranquil offerings.

She said that the spirit of Saint Lucia always calls the tourists and attracts them with magnificent offerings. Judy also invited the tourists to experience the beauty of Saint Lucia and spend time with perfect local offerings.

She said that the resort is also one of the beautiful places she would have ever been in her travelling life. Netizens also expressed their wish to visit the island nation as one commented,” My husbands parents have a home in Rodney Bay gros islet been so many times such a breathtaking place with amazing beaches.”

Another added,” Amazing woman in an amazing place. If I didn’t fear flying I’d join her on the beach tomorrow. Love the bikini and those shoes.”