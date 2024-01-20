Loki Clarke shines at the XIV IRT Híbrido de Las Américas hybrid chess event

Loki Clarke secured victories in several events in the XIV IRT Híbrido de Las Américas hybrid chess event. The event was held last week in Barbados.

Barbados: Loki Clarke secured victories in several events in the XIV IRT Híbrido de Las Américas hybrid chess event. The event was held last week in Barbados.

Barbados Children Directory extended greetings to the chess players and said that they both have shined in the tournament. Directory added,”Congrats to Loki Clarke and Jerimiah Farley who started their year in Chess with wins in the XIV IRT Híbrido de Las Américas hybrid chess event which concluded last weekend.”

Clarke won the open section of the event in which he was ranked 15th in a field of 27 players representing Venezuela, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Barbados. He had a good start when he defeated the number two rank player Christian Gabriel Allen Leydenz of Venezuela and at the end of the tournament he had five points from six matches after losing one match.

Barbadian Adam Roachford who Clarke defeated in the final round placed third in this category.

In the under-10 section, Farley earned six points from his seven games in a masterful display of chess, with his one loss being by default due to a previous engagement.

Farley’s play showed a level of tactical awareness beyond that of his opponents. He is currently being exposed to special training provided by FIDE, and this hopefully will see him improving quickly.

In the under-16 section of the event, Noah Clarke finished in fourth place with three and a half points, in a small eight-player field. He started with two victories but struggled in the middle of the event, suffering three consecutive defeats.

In the under-14 section of the event, Mileke Sinckler missed some opportunities to finish midfield in the 25-player event with three and a half points, while Isaiah Acher finished slightly behind on three points.

Overall, the event had 88 players participating in the five sections and representing six countries from the Caribbean and South America.