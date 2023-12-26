List of top 14 contestants to compete for Miss Tobago 2024

The list of the top 14 contestants competing for the inaugural title of Miss Tobago 2024 has been declared.

The list of the top 14 contestants competing for the inaugural title of Miss Tobago 2024 has been declared. Coco Velvet International Fashion & Model Management will host Miss Tobago 2024 Beauty Pageant on Sunday 4th, February 2024 at the Shaw Park Complex, Scarborough, Tobago.

The winner will represent the Island at the Miss World TT 2024 contest in Port-of-Spain. Miss Tobago 2024 will debut in Miss World.

The Top 14 contestants are:

Miss Glamorgan – Tresha Scott

Tresha Scott is a 19-year-old and has graduated from Bishop’s High School. She is 5ft 7 and wants to become a Flight Attendant.

Miss Scarborough – Dione McKenzie Miss Moriah – Jhovell Sealey Miss Golden Lane – Renessa Ortiz

Renessa Ortiz hails from the western village of Golden Lane. The 5’9 beauty at just 23 years of age is a fashion designer by profession and has her own business.

Miss Bon Accord – Makayla McKenzie Miss Mt. Grace – Jada Miller

Jada Miller is 17 years old and a Graduate of Bishop’s High School. She is 5ft 8 and is a fashion designer.

Miss Mason Hall – Brianna Joseph

Brianna Joseph is a Graduate of Bishop’s High School and aims to become a Biochemist.

Miss Speyside – Monique Joseph

Monique Joseph is a Graduate of Speyside Secondary School and aims to become an entrepreneur in the beauty industry.

Miss New Grange – Jelani Lovelace Miss Patience Hill – Dejah Vincent Miss Crown Point – Shania Elliot Miss Charlotteville – Lily McKenzie

Lily McKenzie is 19 years of age and stands at 6’0. She is an aspiring attorney at Law. She has Graduated from Speyside Secondary School

Miss Plymouth – Annaya Baird

Annaya Baird is a Graduate of Bishop Anstey High School East and is aspiring to become an International Fashion Model

Miss Black Rock – Renee McEwen