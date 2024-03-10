Lineup of Barbadian athletes unveiled for upcoming CARIFTA Games

Seven young athletes of Barbados have qualified for the upcoming CARIFTA Games which are scheduled to be held at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada from March 30 to April 1.

The athletes qualified when they recently competed in the National Junior Championships and the Louis Lynch Games. Barbados Children Directory unveiled the names of the athletes who will participate in the games and represent the country through different games.

The first one is Fourteen year-old Harrison College student Aidan Moore who has qualified in both the under-17 boys 200m and 400m events.

The second one will be Teon Haynes of Combermere School, who won a bronze medal at last year’s Commonwealth Youth Games in the long jump and secured his spot in the under-20 division of the same event.

Harrison College student Jules O’Garro is the third oned, who also competes in the long jump will be looking to compete in the under-17 boys’ long jump.

Brandon Hinds from Combermere and Daniel Duncan from Christ Church Foundation School got past the qualifying standard in the under-20 Boys’ 800 metres while Jaheem Homer qualified in the under-17 boys javelin.

Ashlyn Simmons of the Alexandra School met the qualifying standards in the 1,500m while Aniya Nurse of Alleyne School qualified in the under-17 Girls’ 100 metres.

Jayden Walcott of Combermere School qualified in the under-17 Boys’ shot put.

Nikolai Clarke of Coleridge and Parry School, Kéiron Haynes, Kaden Downrich-Roach and Aaron Morris all qualified in the 400 metres while Luke McIntyre from Harrison College qualified in the under-17 boys 3000 metres event.

Laila Haynes, currently studying overseas, qualified in the under-20 girls 800m at the Randal Tyson Indoor meet in Fayetteville, Florida.

The CARIFTA Games will be held in Grenada where teams from different countries will participate. The Games will feature 400m certified level two synthetic track, coupled with provisions for field events, such as the long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot putt, discus, hammer throw, pole vault, javelin and steeplechase.

This year, as announced in the 2024 budget, four things to be completed at the stadium site are concession stands, administrative offices, change rooms, and an athlete’s gym.