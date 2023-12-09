Lindsborg, Kansas to host Saint Lucia festival 2023

Know here the itinerary of Saint Lucia festival that will be taking place on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at Lindsborg, Kansas

Saint Lucia festival will be taking place on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at Lindsborg, Kansas. The Saint Lucia festival is the traditional festival of Lindsborg celebrated during the holiday season.

The celebrations will start from 8:30AM to 8:30PM .

The itinerary of the festival is as follows:

8:30 – 10:30 AM

Swedish pancake feed at Evangelical Covenant church (102 S Washington St.)

Smoky valley charter school & STEPMC

10:00AM – 1:00PM

St. Lucia Star Boy and Tomte Crafts will be held at Lindsborg Community Library.

10:00AM – 3:00PM

St. Lucia paper Candle Craft will take place at Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center.

10:15 AM

Lindsborg Swedish folk dancers and Soderstrom Elementary 4th graders performance on North Main Street.

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Folktales and story telling

Hemslojd

The good merchant

The trendy Tomte

Indigo mood

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Swedish baked goods at the courtyard gallery

11:00AM

Procession to Bethany Lutheran church from north main street

11:30 AM

Soderstrom elementary 4th grade St Lucia at Bethany Lutheran church

Reception to follow

1:15 PM

Lindsborg Swedish folk dancers and Lindsborg Folkdanslag performance at Bethany Lutheran Church

3:00 PM

Lindsborg Swedish folk dancers St Lucia service at Bethany Lutheran church

Reception to follow.

5:00 – 8:30 Pm

Old fashioned Christmas at Lindsborg old mill and Swedish heritage museum

The Lindsborg old mill and Swedish heritage museum is hosting Heritage Christmas 2023 which will be taking place on Saturday, 09 December 2023 from 5:30 Pm to 8:00Pm. The event will take place at 120 Mill St., Lindsborg , Kansas .

The event consists of