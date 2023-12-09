Lindsborg, Kansas to host Saint Lucia festival 2023

Saint Lucia festival will be taking place on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at Lindsborg, Kansas. The Saint Lucia festival is the traditional festival of Lindsborg celebrated during the holiday season.
The celebrations will start from 8:30AM to 8:30PM .
The itinerary of the festival is as follows:
8:30 – 10:30 AM
Swedish pancake feed at Evangelical Covenant church (102 S Washington St.)
Smoky valley charter school & STEPMC
10:00AM – 1:00PM
- St. Lucia Star Boy and Tomte Crafts will be held at Lindsborg Community Library.
10:00AM – 3:00PM
- St. Lucia paper Candle Craft will take place at Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center.
10:15 AM
- Lindsborg Swedish folk dancers and Soderstrom Elementary 4th graders performance on North Main Street.
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Folktales and story telling
- Hemslojd
- The good merchant
- The trendy Tomte
- Indigo mood
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Swedish baked goods at the courtyard gallery
11:00AM
Procession to Bethany Lutheran church from north main street
11:30 AM
Soderstrom elementary 4th grade St Lucia at Bethany Lutheran church
Reception to follow
1:15 PM
Lindsborg Swedish folk dancers and Lindsborg Folkdanslag performance at Bethany Lutheran Church
3:00 PM
Lindsborg Swedish folk dancers St Lucia service at Bethany Lutheran church
Reception to follow.
5:00 – 8:30 Pm
Old fashioned Christmas at Lindsborg old mill and Swedish heritage museum
The Lindsborg old mill and Swedish heritage museum is hosting Heritage Christmas 2023 which will be taking place on Saturday, 09 December 2023 from 5:30 Pm to 8:00Pm. The event will take place at 120 Mill St., Lindsborg , Kansas .
The event consists of
- Music In the Swedish pavilion
- For kids : sugar cookie decoration, holiday crafts and a visit from Santa
- Guided tours of 1898 smoky valley roller mills
- A shepherd story of Christmas
- Bake sale refreshment and gift shop
- New mayors Christmas Kaffe 6-7 PM in the Lindsborg train depot .