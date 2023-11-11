Lila Higgo takes down school record at Florida State Champs

Team Cayman Islands University of Michigan bound Lila Higgo was in sensational record breaking form at the 2023 Florida 1A State Champs on Saturday November 4

Last year Higgo was fourth in 2:02.14PB (split 56.48).In 2021 seventh in 2:07.69 (split 59.51). This year it would be Gold in a time of of 1:59.52 (split 55.53). She led from gun to wall and was the only sub 2 minute swimmer.

It is a new PB and school record . The old record was set by Malaysian Olympian Yi Ting Siow( 2000,2004, 2008). Also no other CARIFTA region girl has ever swum under the 2 minute mark before. It is the first Bolles victory since 2006 .

It is also the first CARIFTA region state title since Bahamian McKayla Lightbourn won in 2009. Lightbourn won a hat trick of titles for Booker in Sarasota in the 2A 2:03.78 (2007), 2:03.78 (2008) and 2:05.21 (2009).Higgo joins the all time elite ladies under the 2 minute mark.

Those include Olympian Jamaican Alia Atkinson 1:54.85 , and the Bahamians Laura Morley 1:57.44, Lightbourn 1:58.11 and sisters Albury and Lilly Higgs 1:58.18 and 1:59.76. This calendar year Higgo has claimed the title of the fastest 200 IMer at CARIFTA and the Florida State champs.

There would be more glory in the 200 yard freestyle relay. Last year quartet of Simany Lee, Kate Meyers-Labenz ,Julia Murphy and Higgo (23.40) won Gold in 1:32.82. They were just off the 2021 school record of 1:32.74 set by the 2021 Bolles team that included Jamaican Sabrina Lyn.

New year new gear of speed. The team was a close second for a 100 yards until Higgo provided a game changing third leg of 22.55. That propelled them to the Gold in 1:31.22. They not only crushed the school record and also downed the 2017 state record of 1:31.66 by Bucholz.

The relay streak started from 2019 was maintained in record breaking fashion. The CARIFTA region state Champs streak continues from 2018 as Trinity Christian was anchored to victory by the outstanding swimmer from Curaçao Chade Nercisio.

The next event saw Higgo her second career 100 yard backstroke Silver. The clock read 54.02 (split 26.41).The school record of 53.65 (2009) is in her sights.

The school record in the 400 yard freestyle was destroyed in the final event. The Bolles team won the Silver in a time of 3:20.18. Higgo provided the anchor with a split of 49.53. The previous record in 2019 has Jamaican Emily MacDonald starting clocked 3:23.18.

