Trinidad and Tobago: Liam Carrington of Trinidad and Tobago has placed at the World Juniors with a great performance. He set the regional 13-14 standards in the 100-metre backstroke with a 57.60.

Liam, a student at the Bolles school has placed himself to lead off the team for the backstroke leg.

Next would be the swimmer setting the overall regional junior standards in the breaststroke standards none other than Team Puerto Rico’s Xavier Ruiz. He is the absolute leader at 1:01.15.

Next up is Zarek Wilson. His 100-metre butterfly AGR and CYG CR of 53.70 making him the fastest English-speaking junior of all time. It also places him as the third-fastest regional junior of all time.

To anchor can only be the fastest junior and only regional World Junior Champion Nikoli Blackman. He boasts the second-fastest junior 100-metre freestyle of 49.54.

The total time of this star-studded squad would be 3:41.99. The time it took to make the top eight at the World Junior Champs was 3:43.72.

Given that all swimmers are known to be great relay performers, the total time has to be faster. The time he would attribute to this super squad would be 3:39.49. China won the Bronze this year in 3:39.81.

The quality of regional junior swimming collectively can be compared against the very best in the world.

The University of Tennessee defending NCAA 50 yard freestyle champion was awarded his sixth SEC Swimmer of the Week honour. This after he posted wins against Florida and Kentucky the week prior. He won the 50 yard freestyle in 19.02, and the 100 in 42.57.

He will be putting his undefeated record on the line in the those events at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center from Nov 15-17 .

In the 50 his winning times were a s follows 19.39 (2012) 18.60 (2022).

The corresponding victories in the 100 were 42.41 and 41.29. Last year he recorded 41.17 in the heats.

