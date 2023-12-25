Leverick Bay Resort and Marina commences “12 days of Christmas” celebration

The Leverick Bay Resort and Marina situated in Virgin Gorda, British islands has commenced the 12 days of Christmas celebration in Virgin Gorda Style from Friday, 22nd December 2023.
Below is the itinerary of celebration to be held from 25th December 2023
Monday, December 25 – Christmas day
7:00 AM and 10:00 AM
- The nativity of our lord, St. Mary’s Church
8:00 AM
- North Sound Methodist Church Christmas celebration mass
8:00AM
- Emmanuel Baptist Church Christmas celebration mass
5:00PM and 7:00Pm:
- Leverick Bay- Michael Beans Happy Arr Show
- Christmas dinner – upstairs fine dining at Leverick Bay Resort
Tuesday, December 26th – Boxing day
Until 5:00 PM
- Bath and Turtle Leon and the Hot Shots Virgin Gorda Culture Music
Until 7:00 PM
- Full Moon Party at De Bush Beachside Bar Fischers Cove
5:00PM – 7:00PM
- Leverick Bay – Michael Beans Happy Arr Show
Wednesday , December 27th
5:00PM – &:00PM
- Michael Beans Happy Arr show at the beach
Friday , December 29th
6:00PM
- Jumbies Pig Roast with Mocko Jumbies, DJ Entertainment at Leverick Bay Resort
Saturday, December 30th
6:00PM to 9:00PM
- Live musician John George
- Stage downstairs – Cove Restaurant at Leverick Bay
Sunday, 31st December 2023 – New Year’s Eve / Old Years Day
4:00PM
- New Years Eve “More for 24 “ at Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour
6:00PM – 9:00PM
- Live entertainment 0 Tino Mark
- New Years Eve Countdown to 2024 at Leverick Bay Resort – fine dining
10:00PM to close
- DJ Flava
10:30PM
- New Year’s eve service , Emmanuel Baptist Church
11:00PM
- The holy name of Jesus, St Mary’s church
Monday, January 1 – New Years Day
5:00PM to 7:00PM
- Leverick Bay – Michael beans Happy Arr Show
Tuesday , January 2
10:00Am
- Farmers market at Rosewood Little Dix Bay
5:00PM to 7:00PM
- Leverick Bay- Michael Beans Happy Arr Show
Wednesday, January 3
Optional activities will be conducted which can include A Day trip to Anegada, Bar Crawls, Bonfire on the beach, private Karaoke and the new years hike.