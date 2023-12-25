Leverick Bay Resort and Marina commences “12 days of Christmas” celebration

The Leverick Bay Resort and Marina situated in Virgin Gorda, British islands has commenced the 12 days of Christmas celebration in Virgin Gorda Style from Friday, 22nd December 2023.

The Leverick Bay Resort and Marina situated in Virgin Gorda, British islands has commenced the 12 days of Christmas celebration in Virgin Gorda Style from Friday, 22nd December 2023.

Below is the itinerary of celebration to be held from 25th December 2023

Monday, December 25 – Christmas day

7:00 AM and 10:00 AM

The nativity of our lord, St. Mary’s Church

8:00 AM

North Sound Methodist Church Christmas celebration mass

8:00AM

Emmanuel Baptist Church Christmas celebration mass

5:00PM and 7:00Pm:

Leverick Bay- Michael Beans Happy Arr Show

Christmas dinner – upstairs fine dining at Leverick Bay Resort

Tuesday, December 26th – Boxing day

Until 5:00 PM

Bath and Turtle Leon and the Hot Shots Virgin Gorda Culture Music

Until 7:00 PM

Full Moon Party at De Bush Beachside Bar Fischers Cove

5:00PM – 7:00PM

Leverick Bay – Michael Beans Happy Arr Show

Wednesday , December 27th

5:00PM – &:00PM

Michael Beans Happy Arr show at the beach

Friday , December 29th

6:00PM

Jumbies Pig Roast with Mocko Jumbies, DJ Entertainment at Leverick Bay Resort

Saturday, December 30th

6:00PM to 9:00PM

Live musician John George

Stage downstairs – Cove Restaurant at Leverick Bay

Sunday, 31st December 2023 – New Year’s Eve / Old Years Day

4:00PM

New Years Eve “More for 24 “ at Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour

6:00PM – 9:00PM

Live entertainment 0 Tino Mark

New Years Eve Countdown to 2024 at Leverick Bay Resort – fine dining

10:00PM to close

DJ Flava

10:30PM

New Year’s eve service , Emmanuel Baptist Church

11:00PM

The holy name of Jesus, St Mary’s church

Monday, January 1 – New Years Day

5:00PM to 7:00PM

Leverick Bay – Michael beans Happy Arr Show

Tuesday , January 2

10:00Am

Farmers market at Rosewood Little Dix Bay

5:00PM to 7:00PM

Leverick Bay- Michael Beans Happy Arr Show

Wednesday, January 3

Optional activities will be conducted which can include A Day trip to Anegada, Bar Crawls, Bonfire on the beach, private Karaoke and the new years hike.