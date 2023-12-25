Let’s work towards a greener, brighter future of St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew

PM wished to the citizens and asked them to work towards a greener and brighter future for the country

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, extended wishes on the occasion of Christmas 2023. He wished to the citizens and asked them to work towards a greener and brighter future for the country.

While sending season’s greetings, PM Terrance Drew wished that this Christmas be filled with warmth and goodwill in the lives of everyone. He said,” Wishing you a joyous Christmas season filled with warmth and goodwill.”

He also emphasised making St Kitts and Nevis a Sustainable Island State Nation and invited everyone to contribute to the vision. PM Drew noted,” May this festive season inspire us all to embrace sustainability just as our island state strives to lead by example.”

He asked everyone to work together towards a greener and brighter future for St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew celebrated Christmas by attending events hosted in different communities. He greeted people and presented gifts to them to spread joy and happiness during the festive season.

He joined in the Christmas tradition of the high command and the rank of St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force in the annual Christmas Luncheon on December 23, 2023. He met with the force and served them lunch. He also showed his appreciation for their dedicated service to the safety and security of the country.

Besides this, PM Drew also extended season’s greetings to the Conaree and Keys at their Children’s Christmas Party. He hosted several Christmas feats for the children at different communities and presented gifts to them.

He also had an amazing time in the celebration of the Christmas season at the party in St Peters.

On the festive occasion, the St Kitts and Nevis government follow the tradition of hosting several feasts and celebrations in different parts of the country to spread the true spirit of unity and happiness. The aim of this occasion is to enhance the meaning of Christmas and the significance of Jesus Christ’s teaching, as well as support the street vendors across the country.

Besides this, several other cabinet ministers of St Kitts and Nevis also extended greetings on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister- Geoffrey Hanley said Merry Christmas Eve. He added,” Have a glorious Day.”

Dr Denzil Douglas– Minister of Foreign Affairs also joined them in extending wishes to everyone. He said,” Happy Christmas Eve; in all of our preparations and celebrations, let’s keep Christ in our Christmas.”

He said,” Christ’s birth not only signifies a Time of Celebration and Gift sharing but renewed life and new beginnings to all of us. This Christmas, let’s focus on being Humble while serving one another; again, Christ is our Greatest example.”

Marsha Henderson- Minister of Tourism, said may the spirit of Christmas fill everyone’s hearts with warmth, peace and happiness.

She said,” Wishing you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.” Henderson also extended gratitude to all for the opportunity to serve them, and said may the festive season be a time of renewal and hope for the community and St Kitts and Nevis.