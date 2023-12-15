“Let’s win this fight against Dengue together,” says Mark Brantley

Premier Mark Brantley urges the citizens to take necessary steps to prevent the Dengue outbreak in St Kitts and Nevis

Following the heightened mosquito activity in St Kitts and Nevis, Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley called upon the citizens to get together in the fight against Dengue and take necessary steps to prevent the outbreak.

“To meet the Dengue fever challenge, our collective action is our greatest asset. Please ensure that windows and doors are properly screened, remove standing water from containers, regularly empty and clean water-holding containers such as flower pots, exercise proper waste disposal, and support local health authorities as they implement mosquito eradication programs. Let us win this fight against Dengue together,” said Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley.

St Kitts & Nevis is currently at risk of a Dengue outbreak. These conditions increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya. Notably, CARPHA reports an increase in Dengue cases in the region, with outbreaks in three member states.

The Ministry of Health in St Kitts and Nevis reported that the country had recorded 187 new confirmed cases of Dengue Fever, aka Breakbone Disease – a mosquito-borne illness.

Dengue virus is transmitted primarily by female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Symptoms include high fever, headaches, eye pain, muscle/joint pains, and skin rash. Severe cases can involve continuous abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, and mucosal bleeding.

10 Steps to Protect Yourself and the Community from Dengue:

Apply repellents on skin & clothes. Use bed nets for protection during sleep. Wear full sleeved tops and long pants Install screens on doors & windows. Dispose of water-holding containers responsibly. Maintain trimmed lawns. Refresh vase water daily. Change water in pet/animal troughs every day. Store tires in dry places. Report stagnant water to the local Environmental Health Department. Seek medical care if you show symptoms of fever, joint pains, eye pain, or rash.

Ways to prevent Mosquito breeding: