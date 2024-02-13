Le Bellot, MSC Seaside arrives in Dominica with hundreds of passengers

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica welcomed Le Bellot and MSC Seaside with hundreds of passengers on Monday. The tourism ministry hosted a ceremony for the guste and crew members and to make them explore the offerings of the country.

Le Bellot docked at Cabritis Cruise Ship Berth with a total passenger capacity of 184. On the other hand, MSC Seaside arrived at Roseay Cruise Berth, which has the capacity of carrying 5429 passengers. The arrival of these cruise ships has abuzzed the ports of Dominica, and the passengers explore the hidden gem of the Caribbean.

Dominica is all set to welcome six more cruise ship calls for this week on different berths with thousands of passengers. From the ships MV Mein Schiff 4 to MSV Club Med II, the cruise season 2023/2024 will remain busy for the island nation.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica will welcome the tourists and the vessel with a brief ceremony and proper display of the culture and heritage. MV Explorer of the Seas will dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on February 14, 2024. The ship has the capacity to carry 1998 passengers and will mark the arrival of thousands of guests.

The fourth cruise ship for the week will be MV Mein Schiff 4, which will arrive in Dominica on February 15, 2024, and dock at Roseau Cruise Berth. The cruise vessel is supposed to carry 2506 passengers. MV Seabourn Ovation will arrive in Dominica with 600 passengers on February 15, 2024. The cruise will dock at Woodbridge Bay Berth.

The sixth cruise ship for the week will be MV Breamer, which will arrive in ANCH on February 15, 2024. This will mark the third cruise ship for the day, and the ship has a passenger capacity of 750.

MV Carnival Venezia will arrive in Dominica at Roseau Cruise Berth on February 16, 2024. The cruise ship has a passenger capacity of 2980. The last cruise ship for the MSV Club Med II will dock at ANCH and Cabrits Cruise Berth with a passenger capacity of 312. It will arrive on February 16, 2024.