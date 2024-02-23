Laventille: 10-year-old boy died in fatal shooting, two held

10-year-old boy lost his life in shooting that was related to the gangs along Laventille road in East Dry River on 22 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 10-year-old boy lost his life with a 38-year-old man who got injured in the fatal shooting that was related to the local gangs along Laventille road in the East Dry River locality of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on Thursday, 22 February around 4:50 pm.

The deceased victim of the Laventille fatal shooting incident is identified with the name of Ezekiel Huggins, who was a schoolboy. The two suspects are arrested by police officers in relation to the incident.

As per the reports, the incident of the Laventille gang shooting took place on the day while the boy was moving along his way at Mapp Trace along Laventille Road near Rudolph Charles Link Road at nearly 4:50 pm.

While the young boy was on the location with many other people present there on the road when a motor vehicle went to the place and approached the group of people. The vehicle was occupied by both suspects who were armed with firearms.

The suspect suddenly started shooting at the group of people straight after they reached the location. After observing the unexpected shooting attack, people started scattering and running to save their lives.

In the shooting, two casualties were reported among whom one was the deceased victim and another was a man who got injured in the attack. The suspects immediately left the place of crime after the shooting attack.

The incident of the fatal shooting along Laventille Road was instantly reported to the police department in which two victims got shot. In response to the report, the officers from the local police station went to the place of the shooting.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report of the fatal shooting and took the area under control for the early investigation. In search of the place, police officers recovered a dozen shells of spent bullets in the shooting which included ammunition of high power.

The victims of the shooting who were bleeding from their gunshot wounds were immediately taken to the hospital under medical observation for treatment. After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim boy was not able to survive and was declared dead officially. Meanwhile, the victim man was reported in stable condition.

A team of officers from the police department conducted the investigation and inquiries into the case to find clues that could lead them to the suspects involved in the crime.

After some time, the police department was able to find the suspects who were traced in Block 22 of Laventille. The two suspects were arrested by the police officers with their Toyota NZE motor vehicle of silver colour.

The local people of the communities around Laventille and the residents of the nation appreciate the efforts of the police department and their approach in this shooting case. The people are also hoping for the betterment of the family of the deceased victim boy.

The people are demanding justice and harsh punishment for the suspects involved in the crime with their gang members. Meanwhile, the police department is interrogating the suspects under custody.